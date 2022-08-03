Minnesota has a rich and fascinating fishing history.
Although not much is known about the earliest cultures that fished throughout this area of North America, there is evidence to suggest that people were fishing Minnesota waters as early as 11,500 years ago.
1931 saw the creation of the Department of Conservation, by then Governor Harold Stassen, to manage and care for the state’s bountiful resources; in 1971 the organization was renamed the Department of Natural Resources.
The MN DNR exists to provide management, research and education in efforts to preserve Minnesota’s natural heritage.
The organization works with a myriad of research bodies and scientific institutions throughout the state to guide fishing regulations – public input also plays a major role in the decisions made regarding fishing mandates.
“One issue that’s a statewide trend we’re observing throughout Minnesota is the abundance of northern pike,” MN DNR fisheries specialist Mike Habrat of the Detroit Lakes office mentions. “They’re really good predators and there can be lots of them – it’s a lot of mouths to feed. They can be particularly detrimental to yellow perch and young walleye.”
“The northern pike end up eating the forage for the walleye along with the fish themselves,” Habrat explains.
“They documented the first natural reproduction, so successful hatching, of sturgeon eggs in the Otter Tail River this spring,” Habrat says. “The first stocking occurred in 2002.”
Jonathan Hansen is a fisheries management consultant for the MN DNR and describes some of the processes that ultimately result in the regulations fishermen encounter season-to-season. “There’s a lot of different ways through which the DNR has the authority to make rules. What people are most interested and probably see the most concerns the annual process of developing special fishing regulations.”
“These regulations themselves are different from statewide regulations,” Hansen explains. “Special regulations usually apply to specific water bodies or systems.
Hansen mentions that experimental regulations are another category of legal strictures that apply to various water bodies and natural areas throughout the state. “The only difference between a special and experimental regulation is that the latter has a defined end date.”
“The reasoning behind that is that special regulations are ones we’ve used before and almost always come from what we call a standard ‘toolbox’,” Hansen continues. “For each of our species, let’s say walleye, we have a toolbox regulation based on different types of walleye populations in different lakes, and based on those population goals we have a special regulation that generally works.”
“The intent there is to have the minimum number of regulation options and not having unnecessary complexity to regulate for different types of populations.” Hansen says. “For some species we haven’t developed a toolbox or there are unique conditions pertaining to a lake that rule out the use of one of those options – it’s in these cases where we use what’s called an experimental regulation.”
“Our process and what we manage for is informed by the biological data we collect, but it’s equally as informed by what the public is hoping for in terms of utilizing various fisheries as a resource, provided these are reasonable expectations.” Hansen states.
“Typically we try to get input on what kind of fishing experience people want and then we, as fisheries professionals, will generally figure out what type of tool or specific regulation we can utilize to make that happen,” Hansen explains.
More information regarding current Minnesota fishing regulations and public surveys can be found at the following: dnr.state.mn.us.