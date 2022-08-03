Public input

Sunny and Jax inspect a sunfish from West Lost Lake in Otter Tail County. The MN DNR works closely with biologists and researchers to determine population and fish health data and this information paired with critical input from area anglers help the agency develop regulations guiding fishing and other recreational pursuits. 

 By Tor Anderson Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Minnesota has a rich and fascinating fishing history.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?