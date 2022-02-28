The Minnesota historic tax credit that has made several projects possible in Fergus Falls may expire in June.
Known officially as the "Minnesota Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit," the program offers a 20% state tax credit for qualified historic rehabilitations, and parallels the existing federal rehabilitation tax credit.
It offers project investors the option of a grant in lieu of a credit, whichever option best suits a developer's tax situation, in order to maximize the efficiency of the public dollars assisting the project. The program requires an application with the State Historic Preservation Office before project work begins, according to the Department of Administration.
The department also states that the program is set to expire on June 30 unless it is renewed by the legislature.
Brian Stephenson of the Revitalize MN coalition stated that “Due to COVID-19 there was a lot of uncertainty at the legislature (in 2021) about how to allocate dollars because it was unclear what was going to happen with the economy. So we were pleased to receive the one year extension, but now we find ourselves in the same situation.”
Stephenson said the goal this time around is to get an eight year extension to give developers, communities and construction crews the time they need in order to identify and build out these projects and then receive the tax credit support.
“This is a very popular program, there’s a lot of bipartisan support, it’s a really good economic development engine. Of the $5 billion that was generated over the last 11 years, $2 billion of that went to labor costs, and the trades, which are really good paying jobs for Minnesota communities,” stated Stephenson.
The coalition is cautiously optimistic that the extension will pass, but their goal is to make sure that legislators across the state, particularly on the House and Senate tax committees understand how important it is, as well as the level of support the tax credit gets from developers, architects and regular citizens who have invested in this as a viable tool to use across the state.
Stephenson added, “The former Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center (RTC), a Kirkbride designed building, is a prime example of how the historic tax credit could be utilized with a big, expensive and complicated project that you could have over 20% of it subsidized, which would be far more feasible for a developer to come in and create housing, new retail spaces and new community spaces that absent that portion of the equity stack, the project wouldn’t make sense. The developer can’t make money, and the ultimate tax base from the resulting project that would be generated or re-created for Fergus Falls is never really conceived.”
Stephenson said the coalition believes that a year-by-year approach to the legislation wastes money and building redevelopment, particularly of a historic property, is a significant long-term investment that requires ample planning time.
Some of the major projects that have seen the positive and significant effects of the historic tax credit are felt across the entire state. The coalition said in 2020, 11 properties utilized the credit, and five were in Greater Minnesota — Duluth, Fergus Falls, Mankato, Owatonna and Winona.
The Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls is the other major project that is utilizing the historic tax credits. The former mill is prospectively going to be repurposed for housing.
The sunset is for the state tax credit only and does not apply to the federal tax credit.
Revitalize MN’s mission is to raise awareness and engage and educate legislators on the advantages of the tax credit for businesses, workers and cities and towns across the state. More information is available at revitalizemn.org.