Tom Hintgen has been a writer and journalist in this region for nearly 30 years. His vast wealth of knowledge along with his experience growing up in Fergus Falls inspired him to write a book, taking place in Otter Tail County, titled “Farmsteads and Old Neighborhoods.”
“My previous book, 'Golden Memories' which came off the press in 2019, covered life in Fergus Falls from late '40s to early '70s,” said Hintgen. “Topics included downtown stores, Lake Alice, Pebble Lake, neighborhood grocery stores, etc. After publication I thought about another book covering people like me who grew up in Fergus Falls neighborhoods during the 1950s and 1960s.”
So, he set out to write “Farmsteads and Old Neighborhoods.” The book is based on Hintgen’s memories, as well as the memories of other individuals who grew up in Otter Tail County in the 1950s and '60s.
The stories take readers back in time and recall the lives of those who grew up on farmsteads as well as in the city neighborhoods of Fergus Falls and other area towns.
Hintgen’s writing offers a way for readers to appreciate the past and for those who grew up in that era to share and rekindle memories of their adolescent years.
“The most satisfaction while writing the book was hearing from people who have such fond memories of growing up in city neighborhoods and growing up on area farms,” shared Hintgen. “They all say that values from those days have shaped them in their adult lives. The aforementioned is what I hope people will take away from this book.”
John Runningen, who grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1971, was one of the individuals who shared his memories in Hintgen’s book. “Tom’s book takes us back to the 1950s, '60s and '70s when our young lives were a lot simpler,” he stated in a press release. “They are called the ‘Wonder Years’ for good reason. These are memories we will treasure and share with our kids and grandkids.”
“Farmsteads and Old Neighborhoods” is available for purchase at the Otter Tail County Historical Society Museum (OTCHS), on the OTCHS website and at Victor Lundeen Company. Proceeds from Hintgen’s book will benefit the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
