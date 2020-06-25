While most annual Relay For Life events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Relay For Life of East Otter Tail launched its “Stronger Together” fundraiser campaign June 1 running until Aug.1. The campaign is a joint effort with other Relay For Life organizations across Minnesota also participating.

To celebrate the end of the fundraiser Aug. 1 an online ceremony honoring cancer survivors, volunteers, participants and sponsors will be observed much like a traditional Relay For Life event.

In conjunction with the online celebration Aug. 1 Perham and New York Mills will host downtown celebrations while following state guidelines. Funds raised by Relay For Life help the American Cancer Society continue programs. For more information visit RelayForLife.org/ottertaileastmn or call Lisa Peterson at 218-346-4747 or email her at lpeterson@frazee.k12.mn.us. 

