It was a tough winter and now we enter tornado season/severe thunderstorms and currently a few locations in Minnesota are facing flooding as river levels rise.
With that in mind, Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) said relief is already available for people who suffered property damage last winter. The Minnesota House has made more aid available that could help recover from spring flooding expected to impact communities in the area.
With a signature from the governor, $40 million was appropriated to the state’s disaster assistance contingency account.
Backer said the disaster account was becoming depleted and it was important to minimize delays in local communities receiving disaster assistance payments.
“I hope that these funds will not be needed and that our communities will be spared from any significant flooding,” Backer said. “Nevertheless, it is important that the State of Minnesota is ready to assist towns and counties across our region that may be impacted. I continue to remain in constant contact with state and local officials to make sure everyone is prepared and encourage folks to reach out to my office if they have any questions.”
At the bill signing, Gov. Tim Walz and Homeland Security and Emergency Management interim director Kevin Reed attended and stressed that the state needs to be prepared.
“While we hope disaster doesn’t strike, we know hope is not a plan. Whether it’s flooding, tornados or snowstorms, this bill ensures Minnesota is ready to support recovery efforts in local communities across the state,” said Walz. “As communities brace for the crest of spring floods, I am grateful to the legislature for recognizing the urgency of these funds.”
Backer stated that the move follows action by the Rural Finance Authority declaring a state of emergency in all 87 Minnesota counties due to damage caused by excessive snow and wind last winter. This declaration makes zero-interest Disaster Recovery Loans available for Minnesota farmers whose operations have sustained physical property damage or loss of livestock since January 2023.
Backer said the Disaster Recovery Loan Program offers affordable financing to clean up, repair, or replace farm structures and replace livestock that may have been destroyed due to high winds and the weight of snow, sleet and ice this year.
“The funds are available to farmers for expenses not covered by insurance. Eligible farmers will work with their local lender to secure the loans from the RFA,” added Backer.
The program is run by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, however, the farmer candidate must meet the following criteria:
- Be a Minnesota resident or a domestic family farm corporation or family farm partnership as defined in section 500.24, subd. 2;
- Certify that the damage or loss was sustained within a county that was the subject of a state or federal disaster declaration, or due to the presence of a highly contagious animal disease, or due to an emergency determined by the RFA; or certify that the farm operations experienced a quantifiable loss of revenue due to human disease resulting in a declaration of a peacetime emergency in the state;
- Demonstrate an ability to repay the loan;
- Have received at least 25% of annual gross income from farming for the past year.
Chapter 26, HF1278, passed unanimously by the state legislature, provides $40 million in fiscal year 2023 to replenish the state’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account. The funds will be used to respond to natural disasters declared by the federal or state government and can be deployed quickly without legislative action.
More information can be found on the Disaster Recovery Loan Program website at mda.state.mn.us/disasterloan.