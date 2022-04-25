One Fergus Falls man has put on many thousands of miles in a career, spanning 40 years with the Viking Library System (VLS). Tom Andrews, who has driven the Bookmobile, admits he is retiring — reluctantly.
Andrews recalls that the very first Bookmobile was a 1957 Ford Vanette. With time, things need to be upgraded and re-vamped and as such, VLS retired its 1992 OBS Bluebird model bookmobile with 466,000 miles on it after 28 years of service. The Bluebird bus was replaced with a brand-new freightliner truck bookmobile, which first hit the road last summer.
Andrews was very instrumental in acquiring a replacement, with he and his VLS colleagues helping to design the new bookmobile, just as they have done for most of VLS’s past bookmobiles — putting together the specs for everything from the carpet to the book shelving to the engine and transmission.
He agrees much has both changed, but also stayed the same, with the bookmobile. The new truck has both solar panels and LED lights. The technology of checking out and finding books for patrons has also changed over the years, with Andrews now using a laptop instead of a card catalog to search for titles for patrons.
“We helped everybody, one-on-one, we had that flexibility, but all-in-all, it’s been a rewarding career for me,” said Andrews.
Andrews worked with three other drivers with more than 80 stops throughout the region every two weeks, serving rural communities and towns, schools, senior living facilities and child care facilities.
“I would be on the road working on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and because we had such long days, we would generally work a four-day week. I would usually do 10 to 12 stops on an average day. I’m going to miss all these people. I’ve known most of them for over 40 years. Families grow up, now it’s the kids and grandkids,” stated Andrews.
VLS has been providing bookmobile service to member counties since 1977, Originally, when the service started, only Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail and Stevens counties were served with the program. Bookmobile service was added to Pope and Traverse counties in 1982. The quality of patrons over the years has also been a plus for Andrews.
“All the people were enjoyable to work with, it’s been so nice. I really had misgivings about retiring. They said aren’t you excited about retiring, and I said, ‘No not really,’” Andrews shared.
Andrews also reminisced about the beautiful landscape along the six county bookmobile route, which he has gotten to know as well as the people. He will miss routes that take him over rolling hills, by scenic lakeshores, between winding rivers and past the fruitful farmland and forests of our region. “Every day is different,” Andrews says, “we don’t repeat a route for two weeks.”
Andrews also revealed he has some favorite books and authors he personally enjoys, including Jim Harrison, James Lee Burke and Thomas Friedman.
In retirement, Tom hopes to have more time to devote to restoring the vintage cars he owns and to give back through volunteering.
VLS, in a release, said they first organized in 1975 and VLS is one of 12 regional public library systems in the state. They serve the six west central Minnesota counties of Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens and Traverse with a mission to connect people with the information they need in the format they desire to function successfully in a rapidly changing world.
A complete bookmobile route schedule is available at viking.lib.mn.us/bookmobile.