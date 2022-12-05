A place for hope

Avah's grandmother Alice Neuleib, left, and her mother, Heather Dirkman, right, stand with candles at the Angel of Hope statue. 

 Submitted | Heather Dirkman

The Angel of Hope Memorial Park located at Adam’s Park in Fergus Falls, is part of an international network of memorial parks that provides a place of comfort and solace for those grieving the loss of a child. Their stated mission is "to promote, support and maintain the space for friends and families to remember and honor all children who have died, regardless of age or reason."



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?