The Angel of Hope Memorial Park located at Adam’s Park in Fergus Falls, is part of an international network of memorial parks that provides a place of comfort and solace for those grieving the loss of a child. Their stated mission is "to promote, support and maintain the space for friends and families to remember and honor all children who have died, regardless of age or reason."
There are over 120 parks in this network, and the initial memorial statue was inspired by the book “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans. In the story, a woman mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument. The book gives a description of the monument, which is of a childlike angel with upturned palms and outstretched wings. The word "hope" appears on the angel's right wing. When reports surfaced that grieving parents were seeking the statue, Evans commissioned the construction of an angel statue matching the description in The Christmas Box on land donated by the city of Salt Lake.
“We lost our daughter on Sept. 28, 2015 – that’s when I started going and participating in the annual event on Dec. 6,” explains Heather Dirkman, the bereavement coordinator at Lake Region Healthcare; Dec. 6 was when the first memorial took place in 1994, in Utah.
Dirkman and her husband, Brad, lost their daughter Avah and received several gifts to reserve a block in remembrance of their young daughter: “The park itself serves as place where families can go to reflect and find hope and peace.”
The event typically feature a speaker, with family members all bringing a white flower and a candle to lay at the base of the angel statue in memory of the child.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone