The Fergus Falls downtown Lyric Theater, in the early 1950s, was located in the lower level of what's now the Flower Mill, just west of what today is the Viking Cafe. The Fergus Theater was just half a block away, east of Lundeen's.
Previous to the Viking Café were restaurants run by the Runningen and Osterberg families.
“My parents met at the Lyric Theater. My dad, Jerry Melby, was manager and my mother, Geraldine Elliott Melby, sold tickets,” says Mary Melby Christenson, Fergus Falls High School Class of 1966.
Geraldine, FFHS Class of 1942, worked in the ticket booth while in high school. Jerry was in the FFHS Class of 1941.
“My mother, now 99, says her fondest memory is of the little children attending matinees,” says Mary.
Geraldine told her daughter that the kids were either very shy as they slowly slid their nickel to her or very proud that they had a whole nickel so they could go to the show.
Mary says her mother also remembers a back entry on the main street level. Moviegoers, from the back parking lot, passed through a hallway to the front of the theater.
“Going to the Lyric Theater was my first experience as a moviegoer,” says Pete Ellingson, FFHS Class of 1965 who grew up on the east side of Lake Alice. “As a little kid it was an amazing place to go and see cowboys and comedies.”
Adds Ruth Berg, Fergus Falls native and formerly a talk show host for KBRF Radio, “The Lyric Theater was filled Saturday afternoons during the 1940s. Some kids even had their toy guns and could outdraw Gene Autry. And all for a cost of only five cents.”
The Lyric Theater ran from 1915 to 1955. It was in the 1930s when theater manager Jerry Melby started selling concessions.
“The westerns all had simple plots, oftentimes ending with a shootout. The hero chased the head of the gang on horse and a fight would spell the defeat of the outlaws,” says Lance Johnson, FFHS Class of 1956, in his book “Fergus Falls and the Fabulous Fifties.”
Melvin Johnson, a relative of Lance Johnson, was projectionist at the Lyric Theater. “One year we saw Disney’s “Bambi,” in its second run because of the popularity of the movie,” Lance Johnson added.
Other favorite movies at the Lyric Theater in the 1950s included “All About Eve,” 1950; “Strangers on a Train,” 1951; and “Singin’ in the Rain,” 1952.
Near the upper level of the theater was a dental office/suite where Doctors Severn and Smedstad practiced dentistry from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone