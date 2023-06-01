Snapshot

A snapshot into the past of inside and the front facade of the old theater. 

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls downtown Lyric Theater, in the early 1950s, was located in the lower level of what's now the Flower Mill, just west of what today is the Viking Cafe. The Fergus Theater was just half a block away, east of Lundeen's.



