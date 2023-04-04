With new owners and a loan from the city to complete renovations, a longtime strip mall in front of Walmart in Fergus Falls will soon be transformed and have additional tenants.
At a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council, held on Mar. 3, council members held a required public hearing for the business subsidy in the amount of a $250,000 IRP loan to I-94 Properties LLC for the property located at 3302 State Highway 210 East, formerly known as Ottertail Plaza. Current tenants include King Tobacco and Shopko Optical (formerly Midwest Vision Centers).
According to a city memorandum presented to council, funding for the purchase of the building and current remodeling costs to date have been financed through Bremer Bank of Fergus Falls and the new owner.
At this time, Bremer Bank was unable to provide further financing on the real estate citing the rising cost of materials and labor, so the new owner requested gap financing of $250,000 through the city’s IRP loan program to complete remodeling.
Prior to the Apr. 3 council meeting meeting, the loan request had been initially approved by business development for Fergus Falls.
The intermediary re-lending program is a revolving loan fund established for the purpose of providing loans for business facilities and community development in a rural area.
Community Development Manager Klara Beck gave a presentation and explained that the property was purchased in August of 2022 by Lonnie Ballweg, the sole proprietor of I-94 Properties LLC.
“He’s been making some substantial changes to the business, to the building itself, bringing in some new businesses from out of town, starting another one locally. But he is realizing a financing gap, which is where the IRP loan is coming into place.,” stated Beck.
Council member Anthony Hicks said he felt it was a good project.
“It’s going to clean up that end of town, bring some new business opportunities and hopefully some more traffic. The building sat there, mainly empty for a long time. There’s been a lot of vacancy in that building. It’s a good thing,” said Hicks.
Hicks also pointed out that they were using a local contractor, Comstock Construction, for some of the work.
Council member Tom Rufer said he was excited because Fergus Falls would now be getting a Jersey Mike's Subs. The chain restaurant has about 2000 locations and some locations also serve various breakfast sandwiches.
The resolution was approved by unanimous vote.
In other council business, the first reading was read and a public hearing held for a vacation of drainage and utility easements in the Northwest Industrial Park requested by Vector Windows that runs directly below their building.
A resolution was also passed ordering the plans and specifications for a street improvement project taking place on Linden, Summit and Laurel Avenues. According to a memorandum, the project schedule has not been determined at this point. The proposed total project cost is $2,289,000.