U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (MN-7) has been appointed to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Committee on the Judiciary, and the House Committee on Rules for the 117th Congress.
“I am pleased to be named to these committees, all of which have jurisdiction over issues critical to the people I represent,” said Congresswoman Fischbach. “As a member of the Agriculture Committee, I will be a voice for the thousands of farmers and producers that call our district home. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I will uphold the rule of law and push back on any proposal that seeks to encroach on Minnesotans’ liberties and limit their constitutional rights. And as a member of the Rules Committee, I will work to make sure the rights of the minority party are respected and that institutional norms are not neglected for partisan gain.”
The House Committee on Agriculture has jurisdiction over policy related to agriculture, food, rural development, and forestry, as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Minnesota’s Seventh District – among the top agriculture-producing districts in the nation – is home to more than 30,000 farms and is responsible for nearly half of the state’s agricultural sales. The House Committee on the Judiciary is responsible for issues related to the constitution, civil liberties, legal and regulatory reform, anti-trust, terrorism, and immigration, as well as overseeing the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The House Committee on Rules – the body’s oldest standing committee – is responsible for determining jurisdiction and consideration of legislation, as well as the chamber’s rules.
