Washington, D.C. - On Jan. 11, Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) was unanimously appointed by her colleagues to the House Ways & Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax, trade, workforce and health policies, among others.
"I am honored to have been selected for the Ways & Means Committee and I am excited to be a voice for rural Minnesota as we work to ensure the U.S. economy remains strong and continues to dominate on the world stage," said Congresswoman Fischbach. "America has always been able to lead economically. The communities I represent understand that agriculture benefits from a competitive tax code and robust market access. The Ways & Means Committee is the strongest platform by which Congress can pursue both of these goals. I look forward to working with my colleagues to fight for American agriculture and American families on this important committee."
Rep. Fischbach assumes this position with strong support from Committee leadership. Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) said “Congresswoman Fischbach is a fierce advocate for her constituents and the interests of rural America. Her background of public service to the people of Minnesota makes her an excellent addition to the Ways and Means Committee. The American people voted to take America in a new direction. The Ways and Means Committee is ready to get to work building a strong economy that will help millions of families build a prosperous future for themselves and their families.”
Michelle Fischbach is a wife, mom, grandma, attorney, and the U.S. Representative for Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District.
