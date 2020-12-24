State Rep. Larry “Bud” Nornes has been honored with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities’ (CGMC) Legacy Award. The award is given upon retirement to legislators who had a particularly positive impact on Greater Minnesota cities during their legislative careers.
Nornes supported many CGMC priorities, including local government aid and capital investment funding for infrastructure projects. A former chair of the House Higher Education Committee, he was passionate about education and fought hard to ensure that colleges and universities were accessible to Minnesotans across the state
“It was an effort over those years to address their needs,” Nornes said. “It’s for being part of the team that supports the CGMC. It’s a nice gesture and it’s a thank you.”
The Fergus Falls Republican representative, who joked Friday that he has a bumper crop of neckties from his 24 years in public office, is set to retire from the Legislature this year after serving 12 terms in the House. A former radio announcer known for his distinct speaking voice, Nornes was also known as a stalwart voice for Greater Minnesota at the State Capitol.
“Rep. Nornes has represented his district and Greater Minnesota well for nearly 25 years,” said Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of the CGMC. “He always listened to our concerns and took the time to understand the issues that matter to our communities. We are grateful for his years of service in the House and wish him well in his retirement.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
