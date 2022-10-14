On Oct. 14, the Republican Party of Minnesota filed a complaint with the Office of Administrative Hearings holding Nathan Miller accountable for falsely representing himself as a Republican candidate for State Senate from District 9 on an ongoing basis.
“There’s only one Republican candidate in this race, and it’s Jordan Rasmusson,” Republican Party of Minnesota Communications Director Nick Majerus said in a release to Daily Journal Media. “Nathan Miller has been rejected by Republican voters not just once, but twice. First, he lost the endorsement to Rasmusson at the Senate District 9 Convention in April. Then, Miller lost the Republican primary in August. It’s sad that Nathan Miller cannot accept the choice of Republicans in District 9 and feels he must place his own ego ahead of the interests of voters.”
Minnesota law prohibits candidates from making false claims of support from major political parties as stated in Minnesota Statutes Chapter 211A (Campaign Finance Act) or Chapter 211B (Fair Campaign Practices Act). The filing against miller states that in “social media posts, media interviews and elsewhere, Miller falsely claims to be a Republican candidate.”
“By filing this complaint, we are working to ensure the voters know who the candidates are on their ballot and which parties they represent,” Majerus concluded. “Voters have a right to get accurate information about candidates, and Miller’s actions are a disservice to the residents of the district.”
A 23-page copy of the filing against Miller was provided to Daily Journal Media citing violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act or Campaign Finance Act, which was subsequently confirmed by the Republican Party of Minnesota.
