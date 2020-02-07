The Republican Party of Otter Tail County will hold precinct caucuses at seven locations around the county on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 7 p.m. Individuals can find their precinct caucus location by using the Secretary of State's website at - caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Individuals interested in advancing the core principles of the Republican Party are encouraged to attend. Participants will hear from candidates seeking endorsement for several contested races across the region. They will also learn about local party efforts to rein in excessive spending and overreach at the county level. Delegates will be elected to the Republican County Convention which will be held at the Fergus Falls Center for the Arts on March 7, 2020, at 9 a.m. Resolutions will also be discussed and voted on.
The presidential straw poll traditionally held as part of caucus has been replaced by the March 3 presidential primary.
For more information please contact Tami Boyer at 701-361-6764.
Battle Lake
Location: Lakes Area Community Center, 112 E. Main St., Battle Lake, MN 56515.
Precincts: Amor Twp.; City of Battle Lake; City of Clitherall; Clitherall Twp.; Eagle Lake Twp.; Everts Twp.; Leaf Mountain Twp.; Maine Twp.; St. Olaf Twp.; Sverdrup Twp.; Tordenskjold Twp.; City of Underwood.
Fergus Falls
Location: MN State Community & Technical College - Legacy Hall, 1414 College Way, Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Precincts: Aastad Twp.; Aurdal Twp.; Buse Twp.; Carlisle Twp.; City of Dalton; Dane Prairie Twp.; City of Elizabeth; Elizabeth Twp.; City of Fergus Falls Ward 1 Precinct 1; City of Fergus Falls Ward 1 Precinct 2; City of Fergus Falls Ward 2 Precinct 1; City of Fergus Falls Ward 2 Precinct 2; City of Fergus Falls Ward 2 Precinct 3; City of Fergus Falls Ward 3 Precinct 1; City of Fergus Falls Ward 3 Precinct 2; City of Fergus Falls Ward 4 Precinct 1; City of Fergus Falls Ward 4 Precinct 2; Fergus Falls Twp.; Orwell Twp.; Oscar Twp.; Tumuli Twp.; Western Twp.
Henning
Location: Henning High School, Room #311, 500 School Ave., Henning, MN 56551
Precincts:City of Deer Creek; Deer Creek Twp.; Girard Twp.; City of Henning; Henning Twp.; Inman Twp.; Leaf Lake Twp.; Nidaros Twp.; Otter Tail Twp.; City of Ottertail; City of Vining.
New York Mills
Location: New York Mills Secondary - Library, 209 N. Hayes Ave., New York Mills, MN 56567
Precincts: Blowers Twp.; City of Bluffton; Bluffton Twp.; Butler Twp.; Compton Twp.; Homestead Twp.; City of New York Mills; Newton Twp.; Otto Twp.; Paddock Twp.; City of Wadena, Precinct 4.
Parkers Prairie
Location: Parkers Prairie High School – Room #105, 411 S. Otter Ave., Parkers Prairie, MN 56361
Precincts: Eastern Twp.; Effington Twp.; Elmo Twp.; Folden Twp.; Oak Valley Twp.; City of Parkers Prairie; Parkers Prairie Twp.; City of Urbank; Woodside Twp.
Pelican Rapids
Location: Lake Region Electrical Cooperative, 1401 S. Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
Precincts: Dunn Twp.; City of Erhard; Erhards Grove Twp.; Friberg Twp.; Lida Twp.; Maplewood Twp.; Norwegian Grove Twp.; City of Pelican Rapids; Pelican Twp.; City of Rothsay (Otter Tail County); Scambler Twp.; Star Lake Twp.; Trondhjem Twp.
Perham
Location: Heart of the Lakes Elementary School Gymnasium, 810 2nd Ave. SW., Perham, MN 56573
Precincts: Candor Twp.; Corliss Twp.; Dead Lake Twp.; City of Dent; Dora Twp.; Edna Twp.; Gorman Twp.; Hobart Twp.; City of Perham; Perham Twp.; Pine Lake Twp.; City of Richville; Rush Lake Twp.; City of Vergas.
