On Sunday, Aug 9, Republican chair, Jennifer Carnahan, opened the CD7 Western Swing Tour with a kickoff in Fergus Falls in support of GOP-endorsed Republican congressional candidate, Michelle Fischbach.
Carnahan spoke against Democrat-supported, court-ordered changes to election laws, including absentee voting time frames, ballot harvesting, and voting exclusively by mail-in ballot. “We are involved, as a party with the Trump campaign and RNC, in over 10 lawsuits right now in the state of Minnesota and we are going to fight back on these extreme election law changes.” Previously, absentee ballots had to be received by election day, but now must be postmarked by election day and opened within seven days of the general election. “When this happens, it opens up the door for fraud,” Carnahan explained. “There is going to be an intense ground effort around election protection,” Carnahan assured voters.
“Our ticket of Republican candidates from top to bottom, no matter where you look in the state, is the strongest it has ever been,” Carnahan concluded. “And this seat up here is one of the most targeted seats in the entire country. This is one of the most Republican seats in the U.S. where we still have a Democrat member of Congress in Collin Peterson, but we are going to retire him.”
Michelle Fischbach then addressed supporters. With area support and intense efforts by the Trump and Fischbach campaigns she declared that “We are going to retire Collin Peterson and Nancy Pelosi this year!”
“This is the election that is going to make the difference in this country,” Fischbach continued. “We are going to go one way. We can go with Nancy Pelosi, AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and socialism or we can go with the kinds of rights and freedoms and the Constitution that we want and that we are going to fight for.”
Showing support was Jordan Rasmussen, Republican candidate for state representative in House District 8A, who enthusiastically shared that “This (election) is our best chance at flipping Minnesota red for the first time since Nixon!”
Dr. Noel Collis, Republican candidate for Congress running against Michelle Fischbach, was also in attendance. “The truth is the truth,” Collis stated, “Michelle is a lobbyist and broke the law by not registering and lied to the people of the district,” Collis shared.
The Republican Western Swing Tour advanced to Alexandria, Marshall, Morris, Willmar and closed in Olivia on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020.
