In 2015, after 42-plus years serving the area at a local power company, Rod Scheel began a new undertaking in the Alaskan bush. Through connections at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Scheel’s home church that works with and supports the work of the AFLC (Association of Free Lutheran Congregations) Alaska Mission, the opportunity to do more presented itself. With a goal of living by his Christian faith daily and following the advice given at his college commencement ceremony to “go forth and make this world a better place to live,” Scheel seized the opportunity and began his work with AFLC Alaska Mission.
AFLC Alaska Mission is comprised of three missions in the Alaskan bush. Operation of two churches, piloting of three airplanes, and maintenance of the major radio station in the region, KAKN FM 100.9, a Christian FM station that provides all aspects of media coverage. Scheel’s primary role is focused on work with the radio station.
Scheel has traveled to the Alaskan bush on eight occasions with the ultimate goal of providing radio coverage to remote villages that did not, and some that still do not, have access to broadcasting. From major upgrades to FM translators to extensive work on Class D stations, the work has kept Scheel busy, especially considering the differences in internet access and cellphone coverage in “the bush.” Cell coverage in the villages of the Alaskan bush is specific to the area and is not compatible with the coverage used in the lower 48 states. Likewise, internet access is not what people are accustomed to, and is limited, much like the internet provided by a cellphone data plan.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic restricting travel to the area, Scheel had done a large amount of work in the Alaskan bush, but during the current period of restricted travel, his focus has shifted to video livestreaming. It is his hope that 2021 will restore the ability to make the trek to “the bush” to work toward completion of the 2021 project task list, including the relocation of one radio station, installation of two towers, outdoor equipment for another station, and conducting minor improvements to a third station, all of which serve the Alaskan bush villages.
The trips to the villages are a family affair, as Scheel’s wife, Jo, and son, Jesse, accompanied him to volunteer at a Christian coffeehouse that provides ministry as well as typical coffee shop offerings.
While the population within the villages is small during the winter months, it is booming in the summer months due to the fishing industry that sustains the area. 2021 trips are currently slated for May and August, pending the availability of travel to the area. In addition to his work with the mission, Scheel has had and looks forward to the opportunity to enjoy the other things the villages have to offer.
“The brown bears are something to behold,” he shared. “The people are the reward, and many new friends have been made. Seeing the young people playing when in the villages makes me appreciate (that) I am where needed.”
An engineer at heart, Scheel feels that his departure from his career was truly a vehicle for him to be repurposed, not retired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.