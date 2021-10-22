The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a residential fire located at 503 Peck St., at 3:31 a.m. on Thursday. The resident states he awoke because of his cat and found the home filled with smoke. He and his cat were able to evacuate prior to police and fire department arrival. Firefighters arrived at the single-story home with fire along an exterior wall, they removed the siding to gain access to the fire, which was burning within the stud bays of the exterior wall. The fire was controlled within 15 minutes of arrival with damage isolated to the exterior wall and kitchen. The area where the fire originated had moderate fire and water damage, with the entire home having smoke damage.
The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fergus Falls Police Department, Ringdahl EMS, Otter Tail Power Company, and the Red Cross. Damage is estimated at $20,000 and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the fire department wants to remind residents to have functioning smoke alarms in their homes.
