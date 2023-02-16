A fire that is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office that started in the kitchen of an apartment at a complex on Feb. 16 at 623 West Fir Avenue.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded at approximately 2:53 a.m. to the fire that had started in one of the unit’s kitchens. Fergus Falls Police Department officers arrived and observed moderate smoke in the first-floor hallway.
Police began evacuating tenants from the three story, 36-unit building. All occupants were able to exit safely.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said crews encountered high heat and heavy smoke
“Fire damage was extensive but contained to the apartment unit of origin. The common hallways sustained light to moderate smoke damage. Fire crews spent approximately 2 hours ventilating smoke and carbon monoxide from the building. Due to smoke damage in the hallway, tenants from 5 additional apartment units were displaced,” said Muchow.
The Red Cross is assisting residents of the building. The remaining tenants were allowed back into their apartment units.
Muchow said that damage estimate from the fire is likely to exceed $80,000. The Fire Department was on scene for approximately three hours and responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and four command staff
The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fergus Falls Police Department, Ringdahl EMS, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the property manager of the complex.
