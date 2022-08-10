The Aug. 9 primary election resulted in an interesting and eventful night both statewide and within Otter Tail County.
For the governor’s seat on the Republican side, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk garnered 89.31% (288,357) of the vote compared to Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards with 6.60% (21,307) of the vote total. Coming in third was Bob "Again" Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow with 4.10% (13,224) of the total.
The DFL side was quite decisive, with Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan getting 96.52% (416,542) of votes compared to Ole Savior and Julia M Parker with only 3.48% (15,004) of the vote total.
A very important race between two Republican candidates in State Senate District 9 was very close, with all 183 precincts reporting that Jordan Rasmusson won with a very slim margin of 51.59% (5,738) votes of the total, versus Nathan R Miller with 48.41% (5,385).
On the DFL side, Cornel Walker was the lone candidate running unopposed with 3,111 votes.
Rasmusson issued a statement shortly after thanking voters, "I'm grateful for the support of voters across Senate District 9. Thank you to all of the volunteers and campaign teams for inspiring residents to vote in record numbers on Tuesday. I'm looking forward to working hard to win in November and take our rural conservative values to the State Senate.”
An Otter Tail County Commissioner race was also on the ballot, with Wayne Donald Johnson being the top vote getter with 37.29% (776) of the vote total. In a distant second was Jeffery Mark Gontarek with 25.37% (528) of the 21 precincts total. David Helgerson had 19.13% (398) of the total, Tammy S. Ziegler with 10.67% (222) and rounding out the commissioner race was Dean E. Anderson with 7.54% (157) of the total votes counted.
In other statewide races, U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 7th congressional district saw a fierce battle on the DFL side with Jill Abahsain getting 14,353 votes or 59.01% versus Alycia R Gruenhagen with 9,971 or 40.99% of votes cast.
Michelle Fischbach ran unopposed in the primary and garnered 59,440 total votes.
The Secretary of State contest on the Republican side saw Kim Crockett as the winner with 190,041 or 63.15%, compared to Erik van Mechelen with 110,910 or 36.85%.
On the DFL side, Incumbent Steve Simon retained his endorsement with 285,044 or 72.51% of the vote compared to competitor Steve Carlson with only 108,073 or 27.49% of the vote total.
For Attorney General for the Republicans, Jim Schultz won with 163,894 or 52.51% of the vote, while Doug Wardlow came in second with 108,513 or 34.77% and last place in that contest went to Sharon Anderson with 39,708 or 12.72% of the vote total.