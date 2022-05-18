The Fergus Falls school district will be celebrating the careers of 18 soon-to-be retired teachers, special education providers and support staff in the coming weeks.
While retirement is most certainly an occasion for celebration, the substantial list of departing teachers and associated staff will leave some pretty big shoes to fill, with retirees representing departments and specializations spanning the gamut of K-12 educational disciplines.
Carol Shauer-Sanderson is one such teacher – a special education paraprofessional who has dedicated her career to helping students with special needs
“She will be greatly missed at Adams School by students and staff alike,” Principle Scott Colbeck commented on Shauer-Sanderson’s departure from the school. “Students supported by Carol felt loved and cared for even during their most challenging moments."
The list of educators and other staff within the district who made countless positive impacts on the lives of the children they worked with is extensive; Colbeck goes on to mention Karin Trosvik as yet another educator who has made a big difference during her time as a special education teacher.
“Her responsibilities continued to expand over her career with the district as the needs of our youngest students evolved,” he says when commenting on Trosvik’s distinguished career. “Beyond managing 20 students, Trosvik also directed 12 adults who supported the students on her caseload – that’s an enormous undertaking and one that no other SPED (special education) teacher has experienced.”
The following educators and support staff will be welcoming retirement in the coming weeks:
Teachers: Denise Wiese, Gary Hoffbeck, Dennis Bowman, Carol Rengel, Marcy Ugstad
SPED: Shannon Erickson, Carol Shauer-Sanderson, Nancy Sletten, Karin Trosvik, Laura Rader, Darliss Hagge, Rebecca Pierce, Connie Cederberg
Support Staff: Lisa Brown, Ricky Wasvick, Douglas Trosvig, Diane Jensen, Amy Hopper, Richard Risbrudt
While stories about how each of these educators have changed the lives of the students they taught and worked with would fill volumes far beyond that of a newspaper, Denise Wiese’s long and successful career as the band director at Kennedy secondary school is worthy of special mention.
Over her 33 years with the students, Wiese has travelled nearly 31,000 miles with students as they traversed the country, representing Fergus Falls everywhere they went.
“There comes a point in a long career where, if you are lucky enough, you teach two generations of students,” Wiese explains. “This really did not sink in for me until the mass band concert two months ago when families were asking if they could take two-generation pictures with me. The giggles, reminiscing and smiles were so much fun to experience.”
Josh McGowan has worked alongside Wiese for the past 10 years, and has many fond memories: “She led the pep band for most of the girls basketball state tourney in Minneapolis and the connection she has with the students on and off the court brought the energy of the games to the next level.”
McGowan is a seasoned band director at the middle school, however he is already anticipating the void that will be present when Wiese finally retires. “She is always the first to start working on programs, choose music and finish grading,” McGowan explains. “Knowing that she won’t be here next year has led me to start a list of tasks that need attention, a list that thankfully she has been the main contributor of.”
“One of the ways Denise builds relationships is through baking, which is dangerous for someone like me with a sweet tooth,” McGowan continues. “Although everyone will certainly miss her baking and she is more than welcome at our continued department meetings, her influential presence as a member of our ‘band family’ will be what I miss most.”
Looking back on over three decades of a vocation focused on helping the younger generation forward through life, Wiese notes how everything starts and ends with family. “My mom, my son and daughter-in-law and my husband Paul have given me unwavering support.”
“Fergus Falls values music education and is a constant advocate,” Wiese comments. She goes on to thank a few of her colleagues that made her career memorable. “As far as my music colleagues go, there is no better K-12 music program in the entire state of Minnesota. Kaele Peterson, Ruth Umlauf, Michelle Danielson, Craig Peterson, Val Johnson, Janel Trosvig, Ashley Sands, Dane Froiland, Scott Kummrow and Josh McGowan - I am so honored and humbled to have gotten to spend every day working with you.”
As Wiese looks forward to her final concert, she admits it will be a bittersweet event. “My last concert will be filled with many mixed emotions. To all the band families and students past and present – thank you! It was my privilege to teach all of you."
The Fergus Falls 8th grade band has commissioned a special new piece of music for Wiese’s final concert, which will occur on May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Kennedy Secondary School Auditorium and will be followed with a retirement reception directly after the performance.
In addition to the concert, the senior class of Fergus Falls Public Schools began a meaningful new tradition today where they complete a "last walk" of the hallways of the school along with retiring staff.