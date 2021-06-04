Summerfest returns to Kirkbride Park on June 11 and 12 after taking a year off due to COVID-19 and the restrictions it placed on society. “Summerfest will be one of the first large events in the area where people can gather and reconnect with their neighbors and family and friends,” shared Summerfest board member, Josh Bolluyt.
An event that is focused on bringing people together, Summerfest decided to extend the festivities into the evening, with live music running from 1-10 p.m. on Friday followed by a fireworks display. Activities at the park will close up shop on Saturday prior to the 6 p.m. parade. This year’s musical headliner is new to Summerfest — Aaron Simmons Band, whose debut album, “Third St SW,” peaked at No. 5 on the iTunes country charts.
Traditional artists and vendors will be present offering wares and food items and will be joined by some newcomers, Rubyspinoyfood, Big J’s Smokehouse, Outstate Brewing Company, and Fergus Brewing Company.
Activities slated for enjoyment include National Guard baseball speed test, bubble bump soccer, bungee trampoline, petting zoo, water wars, Noodle Town, pony rides, barrel train, bounce houses, mini golf, splash pad, “Cruise in Car Show,” movie in the park: “Angry Birds II,” dog show, childrens character contest, fashion show, and chainsaw carving.
Summerfest is a nonprofit organization that is run by volunteers. “We want to give a great big thank you to all of our local businesses and organizations that have given so generously to help make this event happen,” said Bolluyt. “Every dollar that is donated goes directly toward the costs of the event.”
Summerfest at Kirkbride Park opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday with other events scheduled offsite both before and after on Saturday and Sunday. More information and a complete schedule of events can be found on the Summerfest website — https://fergusfallssummerfest.com.
