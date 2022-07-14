There is no denying that the impacts of COVID-19 were and still are being felt far and wide.
A local storytelling project has been undertaken by area organizations with a vision of illustrating the impacts of the pandemic through the personal experiences of local youths.
“Return to Normal?” is a COVID-19 diaries exhibit coordinated by Springboard for the Arts, Otter Tail County Public Health and the Otter Tail County Historical Society; the project is funded by the CDC foundation in efforts to utilize an artistic approach to improve flu and vaccine confidence.
Jodi Lien is the director for OTC Public Health and describes the importance of candid discussions regarding personal experiences during uncertain times caused by the virus, “people’s stories matter and their experiences are unique. This project is an opportunity to see and hear a variety of perspectives.”
Guiding this bold project are artists Naomi RaMona Schliesman and Wesley Fawcett Creigh. These artists worked with five area high school students to develop the exhibit that will run from July 16 through Sept. 30.
Michele Anderson is the rural director for S4A and explains how art is critical for navigating and coping with difficult times. “At Springboard, we believe that artists are essential in helping us understand and share stories of complexity and our shared humanity.”
Anderson comments on how the work produced was the result of extensive coordination and hard work, “we’re excited for the chance to work with this talented team of creatives and our local partners to highlight how COVID-19 has impacted our youth and healthcare communities.”
