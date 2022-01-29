Anna Monke-Gervais, who grew up in Fergus Falls, returned to the area with her husband and two small children to serve as a pastoral intern at Tonseth Lutheran Church in Erhard.
She fielded questions about her journey thus far.
Q. Have you served as a pastor before you came to Tonseth? If not, what did you do before this?
A. No, Tonseth Lutheran Church is my pastoral intern site. So here is where I get to learn and grow after spending my previous years getting my undergrad, journeying through seminary schooling.
Q. How long have you been studying to be a pastor?
A. I have been in my pastoral studies now for about three and a half years, but I like to think that the studying of becoming a pastor has been going on for a lot longer than that — learning about my faith and caring about people and the world.
Q. Why did you decide to join the ministry?
A. Long story short, I said for many years growing up that I would never ever be a pastor. Ha! I always said I just wanted a career where I could love and care for people in their hardships and joys and make people feel loved. So, while searching through some different career options in my undergraduate, eventually I believe God started tugging on my heart and saying the church is the place where I need you to tell people they are loved and cared for and matter.
Q. What drew you to this area and this congregation?
A. I actually grew up and graduated from Fergus Falls, my husband is also from here. So, just a few years ago we decided to move back to Fergus to be closer to both of our families that still reside here. I am very thankful that this congregation was willing and able to welcome me on as an intern pastor so we are able to stay so close to our loved ones during this learning experience.
Q. What are some of your goals as you serve at Tonseth?
A. I think a huge goal of mine is just to learn from this tight knit and passionate community — to hear how they have experienced the love of Christ and what that means for them. I think being a very attentive listener to the cares and concerns of this community of people is definitely where I feel God calling me. Also, of course, I hope to just practice skills like faithful leadership in preaching and worship.
Q. What are some of your strengths/skills that you think will be valuable when serving at Tonseth?
A. I think being able to relate to a small town community will be really helpful at Tonseth. I am a pretty outgoing and open person so I really hope the community of Tonseth Lutheran feels welcomed into a meaningful relationship with me as their intern pastor.
Q. What are some of your hobbies? What do you like to do in your free time?
A. Well I have two little kids at home, Mac who is two, and Scottie who is almost nine months old. So, solo free time is not super easy to come by. But, I do love just running after and playing with them. I am also a big fan of enjoying a good cup of coffee or a locally brewed beer. I really enjoy attending local sporting events (even coaching if I can fit it into the schedule). And I try to play a little golf when the weather allows it!
Q. What is your favorite thing about being a pastor?
A. I love hearing people’s stories. I love hearing about their lives, their passions and struggles and joys. I see Christ at work in the formation of these meaningful relationships. Ultimately, I love that I get to proclaim that you are a deeply loved child of God. And I love being encouraged myself and then encouraging other people to go out into the world and love and care for people with the Spirit of Christ.