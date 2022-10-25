Six Fergus Falls homeowners are opening their homes for the American Association of University Women Fergus Falls Branch’s biannual Holiday Tour of Homes that will take place Nov. 5, from 12-5 p.m.
The AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Since 1881 the organization has been one of the nation's leading voices promoting education and equity for women and girls.
The houses will include a Habitat for Humanity home, two historic residences (one on the 100-year registry and one 150 years matching our Fergus Falls’ sesquicentennial), a "shouse," or shed house located near Wee Town, a home with a wood shop which may appeal to both men and women and a home owned by a realtor with a flair for incorporating nature.
“This event reminds me of a mini chamber of commerce network bringing local businesses together to celebrate the holidays with homeowners and our AAUW volunteers," event chair Karen Nitzkorski explains. “It’s our only fundraiser held every other year to provide scholarships for women to attend institutions of higher education. The most rewarding part for my involvement in AAUW is being able to award scholarships to amazing women – the essays from the women who apply showcase a depth of character and resiliency from some who have overcome adversity. It gives me hope for our future.”
Several local businesses will lend their expertise and/or wares to beautifully decorate each home, including: 715 Hot Heads, Ben Franklin, Beyond the Mitred Corners, Copper Sparrow Studio, Dandelion & Burdock, Iconic Style + Home, Laird Rice Artisan Furniture, Stained: A Glass Art Studio, The Flower Mill, The Foxtail Fern, The Home Depot and The Market.
Houses that are a part of this year’s tour include:
Lauren Carlson’s Home on 602 West Summit: A Historic Home With a ‘Strong Feminine Vibe’ and decorated by 715 Hot Heads, The Foxtail Fern and Dandelion & Burdock:
This home is an excellent addition to the tour as 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of Fergus Falls as well as the centennial of this beautiful home. The building lot is part of a neighborhood called McLane’s first and second additions to the city. John “Flatboat” McLane was an important early business leader of Fergus Falls, a real estate developer who had a fleet of flatboats that ran mail and flour from the milling center here in Fergus Falls up to Fort Garry, Canada now called Winnipeg.
This home has a gambrel roof and a symmetrical front facade, all suggesting a Dutch Revival styling. The front entry with sidelights makes this a Dutch Colonial building. The brick and concrete wall that follows along Broadway and Summit was original to the house as was the detached stucco garage with a hipped roof. Notice the many French doors throughout the home.
A 1935 survey done of every home in Fergus Falls demonstrates how modern this home was. It had built-in kitchen cabinets, bookcases, China closet and sideboard and a concrete floor on the lower level. Two coal chutes hearken back to the early days of home heating. Today the home has two wood burning fireplaces. Some of these wood built-ins were removed, a move that enlarged the cozy, north-facing kitchen. It is a room with soft pink and gold accents. Notice the clear acrylic ghost chairs that help draw the eye and expand the room.
An enclosed breezeway with a flat roof allows for a rear entry on the home. The breezeway exits to a fabulous pool built in the 1980s and recently redone by Lauren. This in-ground pool was installed by a previous owner and compliments the intricate brickwork, tri-level deck and beautiful landscaping.
Leslie Flugstad’s home located at 1815 South Mill Street and decorated by the The Market:
This is a brand-new home for the Flugstads and is 3,100 square foot in total. Lot size: 150’ x 195’. A typical family home with this type of main floor living plan makes it perfect for retirees too. It was built in 1996.
As a realtor, Leslie Flugstad has visited countless homes in Otter Tail County and she had been scouting for a new house for years. Leslie has definite opinions on what is workable for her lively family of five plus Bunny, the wonder dog of the North. They moved into South 1815 Mill Street in April 2022.
Unassuming from the street side, the house instantly gave this busy family a sense of calm and relaxation when they entered and observed the private wooded backyard. The views of nature inspired their decorating choices throughout the home. Flugstad particularly loves the beautiful quartz countertops that resemble rock and sand. She is also partial to the interior oak woodwork. Leslie firmly asserts that oak is an enduring decor choice in the world of home trends; she and her family enjoy oak because it feels so warm and inviting.
Mary Robertson’s house at 105 North Concord, decorated by Home Depot and Copper Sparrow Studio:
This home is a perfect addition to the tour as Fergus Falls celebrates its 150th anniversary. Mike and Mary Robertson purchased one of the most historic and remarkable buildings in Fergus Falls in February of this year.
Built in 1874 by Henry Page, it originally stood at the corner of Whitford and Summit Street until 1977 when the lot was sold to Zion Lutheran Church. From there, the house moved to the south shore of Silver Lake. Father Bill Gamber, a former curator for the Minnesota Historical Society and dedicated preservationist and historian returned the gorgeous structure to its rightful location in Fergus Falls. Although no longer eligible for National Register status (due to the location change), this was the first building in the city to go on the registry in 1975. It is an Italianate-style home with a hipped roof. Decorative brackets can be seen under the roofline and it has been cited in Minnesota architecture books as a fine example of “the American bracketed house.” Note the long, narrow windows topped with a crown, another characteristic of Italianate buildings.
Karen Carlson’s home at 2405 Lakeview, decorated by The Flower Mill, Stained, A Glass Art Studio and Laird Rice Artisan Furniture; the woodshed will be included in tour:
Karen and her husband are the aunt and uncle of Lauren Carlson who also has a home on the tour this year.
“We have two philosophies on designing a home,” Carlson explains. “One is this: curate a space you will never want to leave. The other is that quality space is always more important than lots of square footage. With nature being the driving force of the interior design, we have also gone for an agrarian and Belgian design of simplicity which is minimal, full of texture, no clutter, and with lots of personality. Using these as our guidelines we have curated a space we never want to leave.”
This home is 2,780 square feet and is all on one level, yet it has a kitchen, walk in pantry, dining room, living room, TV room, library, project room, master bedroom ensuite, walk-in closet, guest room, exercise room, office, laundry and a full bath as well as a half. Karen notes that she loves interior design, gardening, landscaping, entertaining, hospitality, cooking and baking and this home allows her to follow these pursuits. Her husband loves woodworking and he has enough space to follow his pursuits also.
Sarah Kampa’s home at 1353 Lenore Way, decorated by Beyond the Mitred Corners:
Kampa’s home is a Habitat for Humanity house and was finished in 2021 with the family moving in November of that year. Her home features all in-floor heating including the garage. The house is cooled by a mini split which keeps the home plenty cool in the warmer months. She enjoys the big windows that allow for good airflow.
Kampa and the girls had been living with her parents by Lake Alice which allowed them to easily help with childcare. However it was time for her parents to downsize to a smaller home they could manage and for Kampa and the girls to have their own home; this also gave her parents the opportunity to "just be grandparents."
Kampa has planted a couple of lilac bushes in the back yard and has a little garden. She would like to put a deck off of the patio doors and install a fence for the girls to safely play outside.
“I feel blessed to have a Habitat home because I know it was built with care,” Kampa says. “I don’t have the worries as to what problems or repairs may happen as when buying an existing house."
Tammy and Jeff Stanislawksi, 27972 Fish Lake Beach Road, decorated by Ben Franklin:
This type of pole barn and home amalgamation is a trend taking off in the lakes area and the Stanislawski’s were on point at exactly the right moment. This home was built in 2018 avoiding the many issues related to COVID supply chain and labor shortages. This design is called a "shouse," essentially combining a shed and a house into what some people like to call a barndominium. The concept combines living quarters with a workshop and storage space - the perfect solution for lake living. The structure eliminates the issue of storage for large items like motor homes, boats, lawn mowers, etc. by including the shop with your living quarters.
The Stanislawskis have created a "shouse" with a homey feel and many rustic touches. The living quarters are 3,600 sq. ft. and the shop and garage total about 1,350 sq ft. according to Tammy. “We always wanted to have a location at the lake and I like unique things,” she explains.
Throughout the home they have used barn doors that don't need to swing out into hallways. The tables in the home are made by the Amish and add to the rustic nature of the dwelling.
The event will also include a reception at the Fergus Falls YMCA decorated by Lake Region Healthcare Gift Shop.Tickets are $20 and are available at 715 Hot Heads, The Market, Service Foods, Victor Lundeen’s and online at ffaauw.org. They’ll also be available at the YMCA on the day of the tour from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds go to scholarships for area women. In consideration for the homeowners, no purses, photography or children under 12 are permitted at the event.