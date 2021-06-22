Picnicking in the park

Residents gathered at Athletic Park to spend some time together for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down a lot of socialization opportunities for the special needs community. 

 Heather Kantrud

After an extended period of seclusion due to the pandemic, the area special needs community reunited on June 17 at T.H. Johnson Athletic Park for a picnic and fellowship. Attendees from Fergus Falls and Elbow Lake were present, with a total of approximately 50 picnicgoers. 

Due to COVID restrictions work and social situations affected the special needs population drastically. “Their socialization with peers wasn’t there,” shared event organizer Janet Grulke, who reached out to people regarding the event through an email via community education or by phone call. Individuals from private homes, group homes, and family homes were all invited and attendees shared that they enjoyed being able to see their friends again. 

With the goal to socialize with friends that hadn’t been seen for quite some time, the picnic was made possible by Price Farm, Sue Adlesman, Trish Swetland, Janet Grulke, Community Education, Fergus Falls Parks Department, the Solin family, Jess Schmidt, and others who aided in its success. 

Future summer activities for the special needs community as a whole are in the process of being planned, with no solidified plans as of yet. Individual group homes do have summer activities planned. Those interested in being included on an email chain for notification of future events can contact Community Education at 218-998-0544 extension 9200 to provide an email address. Activities have been planned for the fall and winter seasons.

