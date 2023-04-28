The Fergus Falls community is reeling at the death of a local student to suicide on Apr. 26, and what seemed so unlikely to hit this small community has quickly become a reality that is being navigated with care.
With prayer services, vigils and funeral arrangements underway, Kennedy Secondary Students in grades 9-12 were presented the opportunity to have open conversations about their recent loss, suicide and mental health on the afternoon of Apr. 28. This was an optional opportunity and principal, Mark Anderson, shared that the desire was to provide a safe, healing space for those students who desired to attend.
Ongoing assistance is available to students who are struggling. Superintendent Jeff Drake stressed: "The Fergus Falls Public School District has a wide range of staff with mental health training to provide support for students who may be suffering from depression or in need of other mental health support. Our school counselors are located in Kennedy Secondary School. We have mental health practitioners in our elementary schools. We also house staff from Lakeland Mental Health who can provide therapy services as well as someone trained in the area of chemical dependency."
The remainder of this article was included in a March 2022 article titled, "Things we don't talk about — suicide and youth," but is still appropriate as the Fergus Falls community moves forward each day.
"Dr. Paul Wawin and Allison Shaikoski of LRH’s psychiatry department shared the following statement: 'Depression can be caused by environmental factors and/or biologically. Ways to prevent depressive symptoms is to have good supports, good health (spiritual wellness, diet and exercise), psychotherapy, medication management, lessen the stressors in life, and lead a positive lifestyle/mindset.'
"Suicides are being reported in the youth population at an increasing rate.
"With a steadily increasing suicide rate in the United States amongst individuals ages 10-24 since the year 2007, the necessity to focus on the mental health of youth has become apparent.
"Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) shared the following risk factors for suicide, obtained from psychiatry.org/patients-families/suicide-prevention:
- Previous suicide attempt(s)
- A history of suicide in the family
- Substance misuse
- Mood disorders (anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder)
- Access to lethal means (e.g., keeping firearms in the home)
- Losses and other events (for example, the breakup of a relationship or a death of loved ones, academics, failures, legal difficulties, financial difficulties, bullying)
- History of trauma or abuse
- Chronic physical illness, including chronic pain/terminal illness
- Exposure to the suicidal behavior of others
"Additionally, there are other risk factors that should be considered.
"'Sleep is always underestimated as an indicator for mental illness. Often those will not function well with less sleep and this heightens depressive symptoms, anxiety and stress. Good sleep is a necessity for good mental health,' explained Wawin.
"Jill Fazio, social worker, explained that 'even people that are not diagnosed with mental health problems may experience suicidal thoughts. We need to be aware and empathetic to everyone we meet.'
"'Please have open and honest communication regarding mental health with your family, friends, and loved ones,' stressed Shaikoski. 'Make it known that you are supportive of each individuals needs and that they can feel free to come to you with their thoughts without fear of judgement. Many patients that we see admitted following a suicide attempt/voicing suicidal thoughts have family members or friends often say ‘I had no idea you were feeling this way.’ You are not alone.'
"Additional points for preventing suicide, in all populations, were shared by LRH staff, and are as follows:
"Be kind to others, do not engage in negative behaviors towards others.
"Report bullying or harassment. More acceptance and tolerance of those who may not have the same lifestyle or beliefs as you in the community.Not being afraid to ask people if they feel suicidal. Do not avoid tough issues.Therapy of presence — Be there for people so that they know they have support. Act on a gut feeling — if you think they are struggling, ask them and pay attention to what is going on in their lives.
"Assisting youth in management of emotions, good decision-making, reduction of subrance use and assisting with grades help the younger popular build life skills, connectedness and resilience — all of which lead to better mental and emotional health and the lessening of suicide and suicidal ideation.
"Some reputable references addressing mental health and suicide are as follows:
"Better understanding of mental health and destigmatizing of mental illness: psychiatry.org/patients-families/what-is-mental-illness.
"Know the five action steps for communicating with someone who may be suicidal: bethe1to.com/bethe1to-steps-evidence/.
"Those struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts can seek help through a number of avenues, including, but not limited to:
"The Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response Team 1-800-223-4512 (or search for your local crisis services in each county).Text HOME to 741741- 24/7 support via text message. Lake Region Healthcare provides both inpatient and outpatient psychiatric services – 218-739-2221."