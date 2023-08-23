A few Fergus Falls residents have been featured on Fargo television news segments complaining about code enforcement visits to their properties relating to too many vehicles, signage, or registered trailers parked in the wrong locations on individual properties.
More than one incident prompted Daily Journal Media to reach out to the city to try and clarify what the ordinances are and what property owners need to be aware of.
The two ordinances in question are:
§ 90.04 STORAGE PROHIBITED. codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/fergusfallsmn/latest/fergusfalls_mn/0-0-0-2842
§ 90.25 NUISANCE PARKING AND STORAGE.
Public Works Director, Len Taylor, said they plan to go over the codes to do some possible adjusting.
“We will, along with the planning commission, do a review of parking and nuisance ordinances, probably starting the fall going into the winter and then propose some changes for early next year, really. Between the staff, city attorney and the planning commission we’ll do that review,” said Taylor.
One of the instances featured in the news program was a property where it appeared a trailer was not being stored properly.
“As far as the incident on Friberg Avenue, their trailer actually is compliant where it’s at. The code states that it has to be on gravel or paved surface if it’s going to be parked in the front yard. The area where that trailer is actually gravel, it isn’t in the greatest shape gravel, but it’s a gravel surface. They are fine parking that trailer where it’s at,” said Taylor.
Taylor said in that instance there was a misinterpretation of the code. So there would be no follow-up with that address.
“When it comes to snowmobiles, snowblowers, anything that’s not in season, that’s when it has to be stored behind the building or on the side of the building and you cannot have more than two utility trailers on a property at any given time,” explained Taylor.
A general rule of thumb if in doubt may be that any type of trailers, snowmobiles, fish houses, etc. need to be stored behind a home or shed so it is not visible from the street or from adjacent neighbor’s properties.
Taylor pointed out that if a resident works with code enforcement to find a solution, the city in most cases is certainly willing to partner in problem-solving.
“There actually was a change in the ordinance in 2021, that deals with the number of vehicles (at a residence). Prior to 2021, if a vehicle was operable and licensed, you could have an unlimited number of vehicles on your property, the way that ordinance read,” said Taylor.
Taylor said that after the change in 2021 the restriction limited a property to just four vehicles that were licensed and operable.
“If they are inside a building, it’s no problem, but it’s the storage and parking of vehicles outside, more than are not allowed by the code. Along with that, if they’re outside they have to be on a paved or gravel surface and they cannot be within the setback zone of the front yard. Basically in a residential zone you’ve got a 30 foot setback for the front yard,” said Taylor.
If you have a fifth or sixth vehicle they will have to be parked on the street, but then you have the 24 hour parking ordinance, which means that the vehicle would have to be moved on a daily basis.
“We’ll definitely look to see if there’s any inconsistencies from one section to another and then in regards to the signs we’ll probably look at addressing whether or not a sign is decorative or collectable. It’s going to be regulated,” said Taylor.