As part of this year’s 150th celebration of Fergus Falls, the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) will be hosting a unique exhibition that will display the portraits of area residents taken during the Fergus Falls Golden Jubilee of 1932.
The Golden Jubilee Celebration was held to honor the town’s 50th anniversary of being incorporated as a city and focused on many local residents who made great contributions to the town’s development.
Hugo Stotz was born in Denmark and eventually made his way to Fergus Falls with his family in 1919, where he purchased a studio. He was the photographer that took the portraits and catalogued 165 people from Otter Tail County over the age of 50.
Kathy Evavold is the curator of collections at OTCHS and headed the project: "We've always had this collection of photographs, and I've always thought they were incredibly well-done — I'm a big fan of the photographer, Hugo Stotz, so I thought it would be a fitting exhibit for Fergus Falls' 150th anniversary."
Evavold sorted through approximately 150 of the original portraits and selected the ones with the strongest connections to Fergus Falls and the local area; she's also in the midst of developing biographies for each of the individual portraits displayed in the exhibition.
The exhibit will run from June 14-July 9 at the Otter Tail County Historical Society, 1110 Lincoln Avenue West, Fergus Falls. More details on specific show times and ticket prices are available online at otchs.org/.
