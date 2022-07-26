Greater Fergus Falls is pleased to announce that local entrepreneurs Heather and Jesse Neumann are opening Revive Athletics, a new 24/7 all-access gym in Fergus Falls on August 1. The community is invited to an open house on July 30.
Located at 729 East Hampden Avenue, Revive Athletics will offer top of the line equipment from brands such as Assault Fitness, Rogue Fitness and Concept 2. Fundamental classes and personal training will also be available. The entrepreneurial couple have extensive educational and hands-on experience ranging from CrossFit, proper lifting techniques, health education, wellness, injury prevention and more.
Owner Heather Neumann said, “We are excited to bring a new, all-access gym to Fergus Falls, providing a different twist on what is currently being offered in the area. Our goal is to offer our members an inclusive, welcoming environment that supports them and their goals both inside and outside of the gym,” she continued, “we plan to provide a wide variety of equipment from some of the top fitness brands such as Rogue, Concept 2 and Assault Fitness. We are thrilled to connect with the community and grow a following of members who are like-minded, goal-oriented and just as excited about fitness as we are!”
The Neumann’s utilized GFF's free and confidential one-on-one consulting services to assist with their start-up venture. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Initiative at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs and Grow With Us.
GFF's CEO NeTia Bauman said, "our people are the builders of our business community and we are grateful for entrepreneurs like the Neumanns’ who possess the grit and determination to build businesses in Fergus Falls.”
Stay in-the-know with Revive Athletics by visiting www.reviveathleticsff.com or follow them on social media @reviveathleticsff.
