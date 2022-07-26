Neumanns

Owners Jesse and Heather Neumann.

Greater Fergus Falls is pleased to announce that local entrepreneurs Heather and Jesse Neumann are opening Revive Athletics, a new 24/7 all-access gym in Fergus Falls on August 1. The community is invited to an open house on July 30.



