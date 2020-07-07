A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls will be presenting a Facebook Live broadcast of the radio drama “The War of the Worlds” on Thursday, July 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The performance is a recreation of Orson Wells’ famous 1938 radio broadcast of the drama, based on the 1898 book by H.G. Wells, which caused a panic among an audience that did not realize they were listening to a dramatization. “People shouldn’t get frightened, the Martians really aren’t here, the visitors from outer space,” Michael Burgraff, executive director of A Center for the Arts, says. “It would truly behoove people to do a little bit of research to see how incredibly frightening this was the very first time it came out, where there were literally people jumping out of windows because it was so real.”
Ten local actors will be featured in the drama, playing 52 different roles, including Aaron Juliot, El J. Arntson, John Magnuson, Josh Larson, Jeremy Krafnick, Denny Johnson, Rick Schara, Ann Whitlock Heinis, JoAn Whitlock and Holly Diestler. Declan Johnson will be doing sound effects and Kindra Peterson is the stage manager. “On Facebook Live you will be able to see the entire stage and all of the actors, socially distanced, and reading their parts,” Burgraff says. “As an audience, people have a choice, they can watch what’s happening and listen to it, or, if they have it on their phone, they can just turn the volume up and not watch what’s happening, and listen to it as a radio drama.”
The show is free on A Center for the Arts’ Facebook page but donations are welcome. Burgraff says, “We will be telling people that we’d love for them to donate as well if they can, that’s the only way to keep these things going. We set a $1,500 budget to do these shows and we’re very close, between royalties, printing scripts, getting the different sound effects because … you have to pay for everything, somebody owns those things.”
The play is about an hour long with a short break for a few historic commercials from the 1930s.
While this show will not have an in-person audience, A Center for the Arts will be putting on outdoor concerts later this summer such as Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience in The Z’s parking lot, behind Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, on July 23. Tickets are $50 per vehicle (not per person) and guests can sit in lawn chairs beside their cars or pickup beds.
