Todd Simison was a little kid picking up new words here and there when his father, Jerry, organized a snowmobile racing team called “Team Frustration.”
Last Friday in St. Germain, Wisconsin, Todd was called upon to deliver a keynote address at the Snowmobile Hall of Fame and Museum.
After hearing that Team Frustration had been paid the honor of being inducted into the the Hall of Fame, Simison had a month-long job of telephoning to do in order to research the subject of his speech - his father’s famous racing team that had terrorized the opposition in the ’70s.
It all coalesced into an 18-minute speech for Simison.
Part of Simison’s job was to make his audience understand how big snowmobile racing was 50 years ago in Minnesota. Snowmobiles had not been around that long and like many new thrills, competitive race quickly became a craze.
Todd’s dad, Jerry, had a love for competition written into his DNA. In addition to racing snowmobiles, Jerry had raced a boat sponsored by country singer Johnny Cash and owned by his lead guitarist Marshall Grant. He had also piloted a 40-foot Sunoco-sponsored cigarette racing boat for former race car driver Roger Penske, an American billionaire and one of the biggest names in racing.
“He wanted to compete with the best of the best of the best,” Todd said of his famous father.
In 1973, Jerry started grooming a team of talented young motorcycle racers from Fergus Falls as snowmobile racers. He gave up racing himself to build engines and manage the team.
His first drivers included Gene Lindblom, Jeff Anderson, Rick Bartlet, Denny Schultz, Dean Schwarzwalter, Steve Thorsen and Todd Elmer, as a junior driver.
Team Frustration traveled to places like Eagle River, Wisconsin, Syracuse, New York and Beausejour, Manitoba to compete in snowmobiling’s biggest races. They started out racing Arctic Cats and Mercurys and later raced Polaris sleds.
“Polaris called the team the largest independent and the most successful racing team they ever had,” Simison said.
As the years went by the faces changed. Rich Stuntebeck from Wadena joined the team as well as Sharon Dahlen (the team’s first female driver). Archie Simonson became an unofficial member of the team after becoming the youngest driver to ever win the tortuous Winnipeg to St. Paul snowmobile race. Simonson was a 2020 inductee into the Hall of Fame along with P.J. Wanderscheid, Jacques Villeneuve and Marlyn Englert.
Before long Team Frustration’s drivers were winning the big snowmobile races and were catching the eye of the big snowmobile factories. Thorsen, a back-to-back world champion at Eagle River, eventually joined Team Polaris. Fellow world champ Jim Dimmerman joined Team Arctic and world champ Frans Rosenquist joined Team Ski Doo. Elmer, a resident of Evansville, also signed on with Team Ski Doo. Elmer was only 17 when he qualified for the world championship race.
Simison’s speech was not all about the team’s success in the glory days of Sno Pro racing. He also brought out memories of the team’s long trips - the “Purple Short Bus” they rode in and later a school bus they bought, repainted and equipped with “Ice Station Zebra” bunk beds - so named because of how chilly it got for those trying to get some sleep. He also recalled for the audience the time Dean Schwarzwalter was invited to compete in a powder puff race and did so under the name “Dena Schwarzwalter.”
Other names Simison mentioned included drivers like Tim Benedict, Tim McPherson and Rob Holland and locals like Truman Thorsen, Tudie and Jeff Westerberg, Roger Nelson, Rick Stock, Doug Dahlen, Jodi Borowski and David Stock.
