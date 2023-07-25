OUTSTANDING

Jonathan and Brenda Piekarski of Fergus Falls.

 Submitted

The Red River Valley Development Association (RRVDA) has named Jonathan and Brenda Piekarski, of Fergus Falls, Outstanding Farm Leaders for West Otter Tail County in 2023.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?