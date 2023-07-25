The Red River Valley Development Association (RRVDA) has named Jonathan and Brenda Piekarski, of Fergus Falls, Outstanding Farm Leaders for West Otter Tail County in 2023.
The Piekarski’s were presented with the award at this year’s West Otter Tail County Fair on July 20 and were one of 16 couples from 14 counties across northwest Minnesota who earned the honor.
Jonathan says they started their farm in 1980 and raise soybeans, corn, sunflowers, alfalfa and edible beans.
He mentioned this is their last year of farming and they are so honored to receive the award.
“You look at some of the past couples that have won, it’s really an honor to be included with that bunch. To say I’m pleased would be an understatement,” said Jonathan.
Couples were selected based on their impact on the farming industry, their service to their communities, and how they lived and worked to enhance the quality of life in northwest Minnesota.
Jonathan worked as an employee of his father, Leonard, for six years after graduating from the Ag production program at Alexandria AVTI in 1974. Himself and Brenda got married in the spring of 1976. He also served on the parish council, finance and building committees, as well as being an usher and a lector at Our Lady of Victory Catholic church. He served on the Vo-Ag Advisory Committees of both ISD 544 in Fergus Falls and the Alexandria AVTI.
In addition to all those accomplishments, Jonathan served 24 years as a director in Farm Credit Services, starting with the Fergus Falls Federal Land Bank in 1984 and was a founding board member of Ottertail Ag Enterprises, the ethanol plant, now owned and operated by Green Plains Otter Tail, LLC.
Brenda was also a graduate of Alexandria AVTI and worked outside the home as a legal secretary and paralegal from 1973 until her retirement in 2019.
Jonathan revealed his favorite memory of his 32 years in the farming business.
“All the good harvests we’ve had. Also how everything’s improved to make things go better than they did when we started. It didn’t go bad back then, but we handle more volume now, corn especially. The average corn yield has more than doubled since I started farming. We've had some very good harvests beyond our expectations," said Jonathan.
He said they have been very blessed over the years to have success with their operation.
“It’s treated me better than I planned on. If you want to measure success by dollars, by acquaintances, by your life, I would say it’s been good to me. You always have your ups and downs."
Jonathan and Brenda have one son and two daughters.
The RRVDA is funded through annual allocations from the county boards of commissioners in northwest Minnesota. Don Bradow represents West Otter Tail County on the RRVDA Board of Directors.
