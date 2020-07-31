South Mill Service in downtown Fergus Falls is breaking new ground according to Bernie Schuetze.
The downtown Fergus Falls business is teaming up with Daily Journal Media to stimulate new business opportunities by giving away a Savage Axis II bolt action .223 hunting rifle.
The rifle features an “Accutrigger,” a stainless steel barrel, a black synthetic stock, a gyb case and a Bushell scope. It is valued at between $425 and $450.
Schuetze handles the bookkeeping for South Mill Service where owner Gary Wahl deals in many types of firearms when he is not repairing old and new vehicles.
“We’re trying an experiment,” Schuetze said. “I’ve never done a giveaway before.”
South Mill Service does business with vehicle owners in many of the communities surrounding Fergus Falls. Schuetze said the business would like to increase the number of in-town customers they serve.
The drawing for the rifle does not require a purchase, however, anyone who subscribes or renews their subscription for print or digital will be entered into the drawing. Daily Journal Media subscribers can call in to register for the prize. Nonsubscribers are asked to stop by the Daily Journal Media office at 125 N. Union Ave. Aug. 31 will be the last day to register. The winner of the rifle will be notified Sept. 1. If the rifle is not claimed within three days another drawing will be held.
“At Daily Journal Media we continue to be innovative and creative with promotions and we are pleased to be teaming up with South Mill Service to put together this exciting circulation promotion,” said Ken Harty, group publisher for Daily Journal Media and Wick Communications. “South Mill Service is a dedicated community business and business partner that has provided auto repair service to the community for decades. The fact that they are also a gun dealer is a huge plus and we are excited to be working with them.”
