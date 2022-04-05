A guaranteed constitutional right, the right to bear arms, is a tenant of our republic. However, with that right comes the responsibility of being properly educated on how to handle firearms.
Fergus Falls Community Education offers classes and experts teach basic info about firearms called Handgun Familiarization with a followup course entitled Firearm Carry & Renewal.
Both community education instructors of the courses emphasized how important it is to know the multitude of laws regarding guns even before you make a purchase, or decide you need a firearm for protection purposes.
Bob Seifert, along with his wife Susanne, who teach the Handgun Familiarization class, said if a person has no prior experience with firearms, they need to first take a familiarization course.
“First of all it’s a low stress class, because a lot of times people are apprehensive about going to a shooting range or going to take a formal class, so what we’ve tried to do is keep it low stress,” Seifert explained. “We’ve got a bunch of different (guns) in there that they can try out. What we try to stress in the class is to not go out and just buy a gun, and get the wrong one, and have buyer’s remorse. We try to start them out with a .22 caliber, that doesn’t have a lot of recoil. It’s easy to shoot.”
Seifert said the class is simply to get people started with the basics, and get them comfortable with how to hold a gun and basic operation.
The class size is limited to 10 participants. No equipment is needed, but participants may bring handguns and ammunition, if desired. A $40 ammunition fee to be paid to instructors if you do not bring your own. Classes are scheduled for the fall of 2022.
Gary Wahl, owner of South Mill Service in Fergus Falls, conducts the Firearm Carry and Renewal class. Wahl said it is an 8-hour class, and they cover some of the multitude of gun laws that are on the books.
“What we’re teaching is that as far as carrying a gun in Minnesota, we have an open carry, with a class one and two. If you’re going to carry a gun that is loaded then you must have a permit to carry,” said Wahl.
For those interested in attending the class, the basics will be covered and reviewed along with safety and ethics, and the laws regarding the carrying of a firearm in public will be discussed. Morals and tactics are also discussed in the 1-day course. The student is responsible for providing their own firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition. The class is mandatory for those wanting to be eligible to obtain a permit to carry. Renewal for the permit is required every five years. The class is held on the second Saturday of each month from 1-5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Education Center and the Field Range at the Fergus Falls Rifle & Pistol Club, 508 West Adolphus Avenue in Fergus Falls.
A youth firearm safety class is also offered by community education. The class will consist of four classroom sessions. Each participant must attend all class sessions, plus a field day. The minimum age to join the class is 11, if the student will be 12 by hunting season 2022. A carbon copy registration form must be filled out at the community education office. The class size is limited, and will be held at the Roosevelt Education Center on Jun. 13, 16, 20, 23, from 6-8 p.m. The field date is scheduled for Jun. 25. The fee is $5.
Pre-registration is required for the classes and is available by calling Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544, ext. 9200, or by visiting ce.fergusotters.org. The community education office is located at 340 Friberg Avenue in Fergus Falls.