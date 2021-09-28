A large group of protestors met Otter Tail County commissioners at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday as they headed into a regularly scheduled county board meeting at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center on Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls.
The group is based out of Vergas in Otter Tail County and calls themselves the OTC Conservative Coalition.
It was the coalition’s intention to present commissioners with signed petitions related to protecting the Second Amendment of the of the U.S. Constitution. The petitions were signed by supporters at various county events and parades over the summer.
The “2nd Amendment Protection Policy”petition states “The policy of Otter Tail County is to uphold and protect the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by not allowing any county funds to be used to enforce any encroachment to the 2nd Amendment. Also no funds will be levied for this purpose to any individual or entity.”
Group members had asked to be included in the agenda of the meeting to address the board during open forum time, but the group states that they were not recognized, and thus not allowed to present the petition to the county board.
A Facebook page that the group maintains states, “OTC Conservative Coalition, has come to the final stages of our efforts, and now we need EVERYONE’S help to push this through. The commissioners have refused to listen to us and put this on the agenda. They have pushed it over to the county attorney and county administrator, and they are definitely not on our side. Therefore, we are asking all people interested in 2nd Amendment Protection to show up in force for the next commissioner meeting. They won’t talk to us, and won’t listen to us, so we are just going to show up before and during the meeting, and by our very numbers, hopefully shame them into listening to their constituents...be ready for when the commissioners park and walk in ...Hopefully we will have some people inside the meeting room, in the halls, and outside. Keep in mind you cannot carry a handgun inside, as the building is owned by the government.”
The group led the protest in front of the public entrance to the Otter Tail County Government Services Center with many flags, placards and handwritten messages. Some even spilled into the lobby nearby where county commissioners were meeting. The only member of law enforcement that was present at the gathering was Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons, who was visiting with some of the protestors inside the entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.