MAKING SEASONS BRIGHT: State Rep.Jordan Rasmusson kicked off the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign this holiday season. Donations made to red kettles during the holidays are the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser. Currently, registrations for volunteers to ring the bells are drastically low.
The Salvation Army in Fergus Falls is reporting that registrations for bell ringers in Otter Tail County have fallen well below expectations. The annual red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising initiative and, without enough bell-ringers, kettle revenue will fall significantly short of the county’s $100,000 goal.
“We’re seeing a number of issues that are affecting our kettle campaign,” said Capt. Anthony Nordan, who manages the Fergus Falls Salvation Army. “The pandemic has kept some people from signing up, and when you add reduced foot traffic and fewer people carrying cash, that all impacts our kettles.”
The Salvation Army has added new digital-pay features at every red kettle, making for an easy and contactless way to give. Options now include PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and QR code scanning. But without bell ringers, the donations stop completely.
The Salvation Army is in dire need of more bell-ringers, as there are still 2,567 hours of available bell ringing to fill. They are encouraging not only individuals but also couples, families and friends to sign up—perhaps starting a new tradition and making it more fun to bell ring. A two-hour bell-ringing shift can raise $60 or more to provide help to those affected by the ongoing pandemic.
“We want people to know that kettle donations made in Otter Tail County stay in Otter Tail County, and these funds help people in need all year round,” said Nordan. He added that sometimes people feel like they’ve forgotten the true meaning of Christmas. “Ring at a kettle for an hour, and you’ll quickly remember,” he said.
Registration is available online at RegisterToRing.com or by calling Carol Solberg at 218-739-9692.
