One of the traditional signs of the Christmas season is the sound of a ringing bell accompanied by the sight of a bell ringer at a Salvation Army red kettle. While the bell-ringing season won’t officially kick off until mid-November, The Salvation Army has an urgent need to register additional bell ringers to help raise funds to aid those in need. Currently, there are still 1,669 two-hour shifts that remain unfilled, as compared to last year’s registrations.
The Red Kettle initiative is critical to The Salvation Army’s $366,000 holiday fundraising campaign, as 45% of the organization’s funding is raised in the last three months of the year. These are funds that are needed to provide struggling families with food, housing and financial assistance throughout the year.
While the pandemic may have abated in some ways, Minnesota families are still struggling economically. According to recent studies, there are 98,000 Minnesota households behind on their rent, an increase of 60% in just the last three-and-a-half months. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. households are living paycheck to paycheck and with higher prices for food, gas, rent and heat many families are forced to choose between feeding their families and paying rent.
“When times are tough, we see more people relying on The Salvation Army for help,” explains Captain Anthony Nordan, Corps Officer of the Otter Tail County Salvation Army. “In turn, we rely on volunteers for their help at this most important time of year.”
The kettle tradition started in San Francisco in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee collected coins in a kettle to fund a Christmas dinner for the poor and destitute. The idea spread and, today, that tradition continues for many.
“Volunteers play an important role in helping us meet our objectives,” Nordan continues. “If you ever feel like you’ve forgotten what the true meaning of Christmas is, ring a bell at a red kettle and you’ll quickly be reminded.”
Salvation Army red kettles continue to accept cash, but also offer many safe and easy digital payment options including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal and QR code scanning.
Individuals, families, churches, businesses and others can register to ring or find more information at registertoring.com.
The Salvation Army Northern Division last year helped 735,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. This year, new struggles caused by food shortages, inflation, increased energy costs and the threat of eviction have elevated the numbers of those seeking assistance.
The Salvation Army Northern Division is comprised of 77 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. More information about The Salvation Army Northern Division can be found at the following: salvationarmynorth.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone