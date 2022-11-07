One of the traditional signs of the Christmas season is the sound of a ringing bell accompanied by the sight of a bell ringer at a Salvation Army red kettle. While the bell-ringing season won’t officially kick off until mid-November, The Salvation Army has an urgent need to register additional bell ringers to help raise funds to aid those in need. Currently, there are still 1,669 two-hour shifts that remain unfilled, as compared to last year’s registrations.



