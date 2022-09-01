It was a frigid cold day in January. It was the last call Joyce Burton-King thought she would ever get.
The apartment building she helped manage was on fire.
“When the initial phone call came from my brother, David, who is actually the property manager of Westridge Apartments, called me at 3 p.m. and he said Westridge was burning. That shook me up so bad,” said Burton-King, who is management supervisor of Fergus Enterprises, Inc.
Burton-King said the fire originated in apartment 307 on Jan. 19, but the first thing that she was concerned about was the residents.
“Once the police and fire departments were there, behind the scenes we were making sure all the residents were taken care of. They were all visibly shaken. That day was just tragic for the residents in that building. We are so grateful that the Red Cross was assisting residents,” said Burton-King.
She said after getting everyone out of the building, they put them up for a few days in a local hotel so they could start the mitigation process of making the building habitable again.
“Then it came to shutting down the building. We went into action mode where we worked with the fire department checking to make sure the fire and smoke alarms were working on each level and each individual unit was working and operational. Then we had to address the third floor,” said Burton-King.
She said on the third floor, seven out of the eight units were not directly impacted by the fire. Apartment 307 where the fire originated, was a complete loss. However, there was smoke damage in all the units on the third floor and closer to the epicenter, apartment 308 had a very thick concentration of soot and smoke damage.
Burton-King said apartment 307 had to be gutted.
“We took it all the way down to the studs, then they sprayed a special chemical, like a shellac, that is oil based that is made for burned units. First we had to take out the contents that could no longer be used by the tenant, before we could go down to the studs. We had to do a complete re-wiring, as that all got melted in the fire, because it was burning so hot. We had to replace the complete unit from the floor up to the ceiling,” said Burton-King.
At the same time she said crews were going through every unit, checking for any additional damage.
“We had to take a look and make sure there were no visible signs of smoke damage, water damage, any fires that may have been lurking elsewhere, the fire department addressed that with us. Then of course you’ve got to start looking at the building, you want to make sure after the actual fire, we had to shut down the building. We could not have any occupants until we did certain things which number one, was to mitigate the risk. We had to go through every unit, the fire department addressed that with us,” stated Burton-King.
Burton-King mentioned in the process of doing the work on the destroyed unit, they had plans to make the building safer for all residents.
“We had a fire plan, but to give you an idea of how bad this shook the core of our company, we’ve been established since 1972 and have never had a fire to this magnitude. The owners wanted to make sure that we checked every box off, so we had to reinstitute our old plan, prevention and fire safety, which we had partnered with the fire department on. We had to go through and make sure everything was working correctly. We even have what is called an auto out,” said Burton-King.
Burton-King explained that an “auto out” is a miniature fire extinguisher that goes into a range hood that will actually put out fires. She emphasized that the fire department has also been working with residents and educating them about fire safety as well. They also do regularly scheduled building inspections.
The mitigation efforts after the fire started in February and ended in April, while Burton-King said the rehabilitation started shortly after that and everything was finished on Aug. 26. An event to celebrate the reopening of Westridge took place on Aug. 27 with a BBQ for residents of both buildings, in conjunction with a tree planting and an official ribbon cutting ceremony.
“This is something that is serious and can happen in the blink of an eye and that’s exactly what happened here. Having that conversation, more than once a year where we say check your smoke detector batteries, it’s a reminder. Everything you can do to cut the risk for a potential fire,” said Burton-King.