Taking the reins of any organization can be challenging, but when it's a national office that’s a whole other matter.
Marine Corps veteran Barry Jesinoski, who grew up in Otter Tail County, took over as the Disabled American Veterans National Adjutant and CEO on Jun.1.
In a release from the organization, the DAV said that Jesinoski's appointment to the position was approved by the DAV National Executive Committee and he replaces Marc Burgess, who served in the role for more than a decade.
Jesinoski is a 1991 graduate of Battle Lake High School and is the son of Stanley Jesinoski, of Battle Lake and the late Darla and Wesley Koep of Urbank. He was initially certified as a senior professional in human resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute in 2008.
"My hero and inspiration for joining the military was my grandfather, Master Sgt. John W. Clear, of Almora, who was a highly decorated and significantly wounded Army Ranger who spent most of his military service in the China-Burma-India theater during World War II. When I left Minnesota for the Marine Corps as a young man, my goal was simply to serve the country that has given so much to me and those I love. But when my military service was unexpectedly cut short, I found myself in a position many of our nation’s veterans do when they take off the uniform — finding my next mission," said Jesinoski.
Jesinoski said he feels it is his mission to help other veterans.
"Fortunately, I found DAV and quickly fell in love with its mission of service to my fellow veterans. That’s why I initially joined the organization as a member of Fergus Falls Chapter 25 in 1994. To be appointed to lead this more than 100-year-old organization all these years later is a truly humbling honor. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly, and it’s one I credit to growing up surrounded by a community that truly appreciates the sacrifices made by the men and women who raise their hands in defense of our great nation," added Jesinoski.
Jesinoski began his DAV career as a member of Class II at the National Service Officer Training Academy in association with the University of Colorado at Denver in 1995.
The organization said that he apprenticed in Seattle before being promoted to oversee one of DAV’s largest offices in San Diego in just two years. In 2001, he was promoted to oversee benefits advocacy for an area encompassing California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada and Hawaii. Later that year, he was appointed to the national service staff in Washington.
DAV said he was eventually promoted the following year and remained in that capacity until 2007, when he was appointed deputy human resources director before taking the lead as director in 2009. In 2011, he was appointed to lead DAV’s service and legislative efforts as Washington headquarters executive director.
Jesinoski didn’t just move up the ranks within the organization, in fact, he is the only individual in DAV’s history to have led both national and Washington headquarters. He’s served as executive director of national headquarters since replacing Burgess to that post in 2013, and operated as DAV’s chief financial and chief operations officer.
So far, DAV said that Jesinoski has been a trailblazer focused on improving efficiencies and aligning DAV’s efforts and collaboration across all of the organization’s departments. In addition to employment and entrepreneurship, he was responsible for the implementation of several DAV programs, such as the transition service program, service officer certification training, case management system, the results management office and the most significant IT infrastructure project in the organization’s history.
Other big issues for Jesinoski include benefit enhancements, such as a performance and retention program, flexible work schedule, accelerated PTO allotments, bereavement and parental leave.
Jesinoski currently resides in Fort Mitchell, Ky., with his wife and two sons.