The Riverside Fergus Falls Lions Club supports many causes locally, nationally and internationally. Some of these include large print library books, reading for the blind, leader dogs for the blind, vision screening for children, plastic bag recycling and more.
As a part of the plastic bag recycling program, every 500 pounds of plastic turned in is rewarded with a park bench. The Riverside Lions are currently awaiting the arrival of their first park bench, which will be donated to the city of Fergus Falls.
We like to say, “Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion!” shared club president, Scott Hauge, who further explained that the club supports veterans with post traumatic stress disorder through Project New Hope. They also provide funding to both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, have a shoe collection fundraiser that helps people in developing nations start businesses, and they contribute to the Lions Clubs International Fund, which provides disaster relief to communities.
Currently, the Lions is providing assistance to the organizers of Blind Golf Association’s (BGA) tournament that will be held in Fergus Falls this month.
“This will be the first BGA tournament in Minnesota and we are proud to be of assistance!” expressed Hauge.
Plastic and shoe drives through the club are ongoing.
“We Lions love to serve our community!” Hauge closed. “If you are looking for a constructive, positive, and completely nonpolitical way to make a difference, join our club!”
