The Otter Tail County Highway Department would like to inform motorists of upcoming road construction in the Parkers Prairie area. Crews will be starting to reconstruct CSAH 46 and 95 in Parkers Prairie beginning the week of July 26. The contracted completion date has been set at Oct. 29.
Otter Tail County and the city of Parkers Prairie will be working in conjunction to reconstruct the road and utilities on CSAH 46 (East Main Street) from MN Highway 29 to the Soo Line Railroad and on CSAH 95 (East Colfax Street and Sout Douglas Street) from MN Highway 29 to East Soo Street.
The project will begin with removal of the existing roads. The roads will be closed to through traffic and detours will be set up. Access to properties will be maintained, for the most part, throughout the project.
Central Specialties of Alexandria is the construction contractor and Moore Engineering will oversee the day-to-day construction on-site. For questions or concerns during the project, please contact Anthony Johnson 320-249-3917 or Nick Anderson 320-281-5493 with Moore Engineering.
Thank you for your patience during these projects.
