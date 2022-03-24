Every year when road construction begins in Otter Tail County (OTC), the Minnesota Highway Users Tax Distribution Fund will be paving — and paying — the way for funding the county’s roadway system.
In total, four types of taxes are collected by the state. These include taxes on fuel, license fees, motor vehicle sales and auto parts sales that are collected into the Minnesota Highway Users Tax Distribution Fund (HUTDF), to be dispersed to counties, townships and cities.
From these four separate taxes, the OTC Highway Department will receive over funds for maintenance and construction work on the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) system this year.
In other words, a portion of the taxes you pay come back to pay for the roads you drive on in OTC.
Over $2.6 billion was collected state-wide in the HUTDF for 2021. This year, OTC will receive $15,728,928 and townships in the county will receive $2,302,555 to be distributed among the townships.
The only exception is Fergus Falls — the only city in OTC that receives money directly from the HUTDF. The amount of funding Fergus Falls will receive has not been disclosed at this time.
“The HUTDF is a very important funding source for the county to keep our highways in an overall good condition. Without these dollars coming in we would not be able to do nearly as many highway improvement projects or even day-to-day highway maintenance,” explained county engineer Charles Grotte on the importance of the funding.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) State Aid for Local Transportation division works closely with OTC to ensure Minnesota maintains a safe and effective highway system.
According to MnDOT, funding from the Minnesota HUTDF is used to support more than 101,000 miles of trunk highways, county state aid highways, municipal state aid streets and township roads in the state as a whole. For fiscal year 2022, MnDOT distributed over $1 billion to local governments from the HUTDF.
The Otter Tail County Highway Department is responsible for maintaining over 2,100 lane miles of both rural and urban roadway.
