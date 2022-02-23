Last week, some very excited 5th-grade musicians (and a proud band teacher) had the opportunity to play at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Director of bands at Fergus Falls Public Schools, Scott Kummrow, has been filling students’ lives with music for 17 years. Earlier this year, he applied to be part of the annual Minnesota Music Educators Association’s Mid-Winter Clinic.
“We feel like we have developed an outstanding beginning band experience for the students in Fergus Falls,” explained Kummrow. “Everything from our recruiting process to the concerts they perform. We wanted to share what we do with other educators.”
The application was accepted and Kumrow, along with his 5th-grade students, were invited to perform an informance during the conference. An informance is a demonstration of teaching strategies, where Kummrow could show his unique, fun and effective method of teaching.
He described his teaching style as education in the form of games — games with a purpose. “We develop rhythm, intonation, independence and, most importantly, authentic connection with each student through games,” he explained. “I think that most of our students walk in the doors expecting to have fun. In the process they make music and learn a ton!”
The students and their instructor traveled down to Minneapolis and performed in front of a “packed” room of educators. Kummrow noted that his students had been looking forward to this opportunity all year. “While it is true that they were probably more excited for our trampoline park and pizza party experience,” he joked, “they were very excited to share what they do every day.”
According to their instructor, the students performed like rockstars.
When asked what makes the music department stand out at the Fergus Falls Public Schools, Kummrow put it simply, “It’s the educators that are here. Best in the state in my unhumble opinion,” he said. “From this stems innovative ideas and collaboration that is student centered.”
Kummrow shared that the informance was “awesome,” with lots of great feedback from other educators. “We made a huge impact.”
Reflecting on the experience, Kummrow explained that he is amazed at what the Fergus Falls community can offer its students. “It is so easy to focus on the bad stuff. The difficulties. The friction. But take a step back and look at this wonderful community. Our students have many opportunities here. A student here can be a basketball player, an oboist, a singer, an actor, a baseball player, a member of the fishing team, a violinist, a college student and a combination of all this stuff,” he said. “We encourage diverse experiences in our students here. And our community financially supports all of these endeavors,” he added, noting that the school district, the Fergus Falls Band Boosters and Service Food covered all expenses, including the extra fun, for the 5th-grade band students.
”I love this community so much,” said Kummrow. “There is no other place like it.”