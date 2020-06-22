Myren “Micky” A. Rohde Jr., celebrated 25 years with Rohde Insurance Services (RIS) in Fergus Falls. Mickey went from being the janitor at age 14 to a full-time employee, then a partner and now sole owner of RIS.
RIS was founded in 1978 by Mickey’s father, Myren “Mike” Rohde and a partner, Charles Lindstrom as Lindstrom Agency. In 1991 Charlie retired and Mike and Mickey’s mom, Dianne, joined RIS and the name was changed to Rohde Insurance Agency Inc., DBA. Rohde Insurance Services. Mickey joined full time in 1995 as a licensed agent. Mike died in 2000 and Dianne became sole owner with Mickey joining in as partner a short time later. In 2013 Mickey purchased RIS and is now the sole owner.
Mickey achieved his Minnesota insurance license on July 22, while attending college. He earned a certified insurance service representative (CISR) designation in 1997 and a certified insurance counselor (CIC) designation in 2003. In 2000 he became a licensed North Dakota agent.
Mickey has continued with the Rohde Insurance Services commitment of his dad, “To provide the highest quality insurance service in the industry through commitment to our clients needs, product knowledge and continuing professional education.”
No matter what Mickey’s job title has been, he has been a dedicated asset to RIS and it’s more than 1,600 clients. He is also a dedicated member of the community sharing his time, talents and treasure generously throughout the 25 years. Mickey has served on numerous boards through the years including Chamber of Commerce, Fergus Area College Foundation, Sertoma, Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship, Our Lady of Victory Church and school boards and many others. He also has spent countless hours coaching his kids and teammates in numerous sports.
Employee (and mom) Dianne says, “Thank you for a job well done.”
Mickey and his wife, Susan have four children Ethan, Jaxson, Aspen and Boden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.