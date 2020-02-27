While the weather keeps fluctuating, so do events in and around Otter Tail County. There is still plenty of options inside, but there are also options outdoors to enjoy. Do you want to see a musical? Do you want to ski by candlelight? How about bowling outdoors? All this and more are happening this weekend.
1. Isaiah "Pudge" Anderson Memorial Ice Bowling Tournament
The fourth annual Isaiah “Pudge” Anderson Memorial Ice Bowling Tournament will take place Saturday at Delagoon Park in Fergus Falls.
The two-person team event will open registration at 11 a.m. with bowling starting at noon. The cost is $15 per person with prizes awarded to the winning team and food will be provided (while it lasts). Antendees must be 18 years or older.
For more information, contact Jason Price at 218-731-7141 or visit the event on Facebook.
The event is weather permitting.
2. Roe Family Singers
A night of live music will take place Friday at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center as the Roe Family Singers take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
The Roe Family Singers are a good-time, old-time hillbilly band from the tiny community of Kirkwood Hollow. Led by wife and husband Kim Roe and Quillan Roe, the band marries old-time sounds from barn dances, fiddle pulls and county fairs with the rock ’n’ roll passion of youth.
Featuring banjo, autoharp, guitar and Appalachian clogging, the band and family of fans have been regularly filling Minneapolis’ 331 Club every Monday night since 2005.
Doors open at 7 p.m. As part of the 30th anniversary in 2020 and celebrating a “Year of Gratitude” for the supportive community, adult tickets are just $5 and students are free. A free will donation will also be accepted to support the band and future live music at the cultural center. Light refreshments and cash bar will be available.
For tickets or to learn more, visit www.kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339.
3. “Cinderella: The Musical”
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls welcomes the community to a performance of “Cinderella: The Musical” this weekend at the Hillcrest old gym.
The students will kick off their performance Friday at 7 p.m. with two additional showings Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door.
4. Candlelight snowshoe at Carlos State Park.
Carlos State Park will be hosting a candlelight snowshoe on Leap Day from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
Enjoy 1.3 miles of snowshoe trail that will be lit. Snowshoes are available to rent at the park office for this event on a first-come first-serve basis.
For more information, contact benjamin.eckhoff@state.mn.us or 320-852-7200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.