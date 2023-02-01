High school students throughout Otter Tail County have the opportunity to walk the red carpet in an event specifically curated to showcase their talents.
Daily Journal Media is announcing a new fine arts event, the Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards, slated to take place in April at A Center for the Arts.
"I am excited to be able to launch an event that focuses on the arts — both visual and performing," expressed Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud. "Fine arts are a big part of high schoolers lives and can often, unfortunately, be overlooked. Our goal is to give young artists and performers the spotlight that they deserve."
With a collective of unbiased volunteer judges, current high school students (grades 9-12) within Otter Tail County are eligible to nominate themselves or their peers during the month of February for judging by industry professionals.
Following the close of the nomination round, judges will be provided de-identified entries for judging.
"Naturally, we cannot identify a video clip of a performer, but names will not be included in the judges' materials," explained Kantrud. "We are encouraging submissions to be free of student names, as much as possible."
For visual art that includes a signature, a black box will placed for de-identification purposes.
The contest will examine 21 categories:
- Painting.
- Drawing.
- Multimedia.
- Sculpture (wood, metal, clay, etc.).
- Pottery (functional).
- Graphic design/digital illustration.
- Photography.
- Film.
- Creative writing.
- Dancer.
- Small dance routine (1-3 dancers — ballroom dance included).
- Large dance routine (4+ dancers).
- Musical theatre.
- Performance theatre.
- Speech.
- Instrumental ensemble (10 or less).
- Vocal ensemble (10 or less).
- Actor.
- Instrumental soloist.
- Vocal soloist.
- Miscellaneous performance (ventriloquism, mime, etc.).
Students can enter their work online via photographs or web link to a video clip, depending on the type of entry. Nomination submission requirements are available in full with the categories within the online nomination forms at fergusfallsjournal.com/contest/goldenloon/.
Judging will occur during the month of March.
Top three artists and performers in each category will be contacted prior to the ticketed event, with the event itself occurring on Apr. 19 at 6 p.m. Recognition will be given to the second and third-place winners, with an award presented to the winner of each category on the AC4TA stage.
"If you're interested in judging, we still have a few spots left for volunteers," Kantrud explained, stressing that potential judges can email her at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com for more information.
"We also have a lot of opportunity for the community to get involved in this event — sponsorships, award presenters and more! If you want to support our young artists, please don't hesitate to reach out!" Kantrud said in conclusion.
Nominations are open online from Feb. 1-28, at fergusfallsjournal.com/contest/goldenloon/.