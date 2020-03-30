The Rothsay community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on March 19 at Rothsay School which helped collect a total of 23 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 25 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 20 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on March 19. A total of three donors also came forward to donate power red cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three donors who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Karen Phillips, who coordinated the drive, and Student Council and the Honor Society which sponsored the blood drive, as well as Jenna Fisher and Jenna Fabre, who both assisted the day of the drive.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.