The Henning school district is seeking to make some significant improvements and changes to various buildings and grounds. Although a building referendum held this past November failed by 26 votes, superintendent Melissa Sparks is confident that with a few minor tweaks based on input and feedback from the public and staff, the proposed plans will eventually be approved.



