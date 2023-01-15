The Henning school district is seeking to make some significant improvements and changes to various buildings and grounds. Although a building referendum held this past November failed by 26 votes, superintendent Melissa Sparks is confident that with a few minor tweaks based on input and feedback from the public and staff, the proposed plans will eventually be approved.
The district will run the vote again in May and Sparks explains that the plans for the school must also be approved by the commission of education by Feb. 8.
“Based on how close the vote was first time, the board really feels the right plan is in place,” Sparks says. “We’ve held three listening sessions with staff to gain more input on the matter.”
The proposed improvements amount to approximately 23 million dollars and include ambitions for a new cafeteria, commons, administration office, classroom additions, a career and technical education addition and the renovation of several existing classrooms, including six elementary classrooms that haven’t been touched since the 1950s.
HVAC improvements, a new parking lot and an improved traffic system for student pick-up and drop-off are included in the plans as well along with other interior and exterior improvements to the school; Sparks emphasized that the school currently has a shared-use situation between cars and bus traffic, making for a situation that isn't ideal or overly safe for students and drivers.
Sparks explains that there will again be two questions to be voted on, with question one focusing on the building’s layout and design features: “The plans call for essentially flipping the building around so that the front becomes the back – currently, it’s hard to tell now where and how to enter the building and it’s a bit confusing. The current layout isn’t very convenient for anybody.”
Sparks notes that the redesign will always improve safety, as several key offices will be moved closer to the exterior of the building, helping school staff keep better track of who enters the space throughout the day.
Improving indoor air quality is another key component of the changes put forward to be made, Sparks says: “In some classrooms, kids complain they’re cold, while in other rooms staff have to open windows because it’s too hot.”
Question two will mainly focus on a new gym addition; the new gym would become the school’s main gym for athletics and be slightly larger than the one currently at the school, allowing for a more dynamic space that is capable of accommodating for activities and fans during events. If the voters vote in questions two, that will also allow the school to update the sound system and lighting for fine arts students as well.
“Our cafeteria currently doubles as a gym, so if both questions pass, we would have three gyms to host tournaments and more space for the public to utilize,” Sparks explains. “We would also have more educational offerings for students. Right now we currently have reduced physical education hours as we only have two gyms, one being utilized as a cafeteria as well during part of the day.”
More information about the Henning School District can be found at the following: henning.k12.mn.us.
