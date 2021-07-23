Highway 9 railroad crossing closure
DETROIT LAKES — Starting July 27 motorists will encounter a temporary closure on Highway 9 at the railroad crossing near Doran, as railroad crews complete repairs. Traffic will be detoured to Fifth Street, Atlantic Avenue and County Road 8 in Doran for approximately three days.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Highway 75 railroad crossing closure
DETROIT LAKES — On July 20, motorists began encountering a temporary closure on Highway 75 at the railroad crossing located near the Highway 55 intersection, west of Tenney, as railroad crews complete repairs. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 55 and Highway 9 until the end of the week.
Highway 75 will be open to local traffic south of Doran, but the highway will be impassable at the railroad crossing near the Highway 55 intersection.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.