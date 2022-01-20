At Tuesday’s regular Fergus Falls City Council session, a professional services agreement with Stantec Engineering Services was discussed regarding the planned Phase III work being proposed at the former Kirkbride designed Regional Treatment Center (RTC), and what the scope of that work would entail. The action being asked of the council was not the financial portion of Phase III, but what would be done in that phase. In question are some security items on the campus as well as the memorial building.
Stantec would look at the recommendations that the council makes to determine what work will actually get done, as well as a baseline price, which could ultimately include some of the alternate recommendations. Also to be determined is Stantec’s fee which would be decided at a later meeting.
City of Fergus Falls Finance Director Bill Sonmor said that whatever is decided as far as the scope of the work will determine Stantec’s fees. The bigger the scope of the project, the more they would need to be able to develop plans and blueprints, and other various services.
“Within the base bid of roughly $145,000, consultants' costs would be there. We need to get the scope of the project so we can get that to the consultant and then Stantac can determine what this package will ultimately look like,” said Sonmor.
Sonmor also emphasized that this was a very preliminary action, just so Stantec could have a clearer picture to determine its fees. No contract is being offered at this point.
The city had previously been awarded $3,500,000 for Phase II of the RTC campus demolition project. Expenditures to date are $2,447,035.65 leaving an unexpended $1,714,895.75 in state grant funds. Revised cost estimates have been made for the various preservation work items on the Kirkbride Tower, East Detached, West Detached and various other campus locations. The estimates have been divided into a base bid and alternates.
The resolution was approved.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, city council members discussed how they wanted to proceed with Ordinance 23, which would establish a 90-day study period and moratorium on the construction, enlargement or expansion of motels, hotels and apartment hotels. City planner, Karin Flom, repeated what she had stated in a previous meeting that Motel 7 is on the market for sale and the city has been getting numerous calls about converting the motel into apartments or extended stay rooms and that their staff has no guidance on how to answer the questions which have not been spelled out in the city code.
Flom also stated that Ordinance 23 would go before the planning commission at their next meeting on Jan. 24, if council members voted to proceed.
Extensive discussion ensued from council members having multiple concerns. Among them, possibly causing issues to existing projects like the former Red River Mill, to what type of message a moratorium sends from the city to prospective buyers or future developers of property. The timeline of the moratorium was also a major discussion item as well, with a minimum of not only the proposed 90 days, but 45 days after that before it would be lifted due to the procedures in place on how ordinances are handled in the city of Fergus Falls.
The resolution was ultimately approved, despite two no votes from Anthony Hicks and Brent Thompson.
Also at the meeting, longtime Fergus Falls Fire Department Fire Safety Training Officer Craig Hebert was honored with a resolution recognizing his 20 years of service in that capacity, even though Hebert actually served in other different capacities for over 30 years. Many of his co-workers and other firefighters were in attendance for the resolution, Hebert gave some short remarks.
“I’d like to thank my family for all these years of unwavering support. I’ve been in the fire service for 33 years. My colleagues with the city that I have spent a great deal of time with, and in different roles. It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve learned a lot. I appreciate the friendships. We have a great fire and a lot of good friends, and a lot of good memories, thank you,” said Hebert in a short speech he gave to the council.
The resolution and presentation for Craig Hebert can be viewed, as well as any city council meeting at ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/government/minutes-agendas/watch-council-and-committee-meetings.
The next regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council is scheduled for Feb. 7.